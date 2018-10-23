Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.33 -0.10 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.38 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 3 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
Urals 20 hours 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.06 -0.11 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Marine 20 hours 76.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 20 hours 79.42 +0.24 +0.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 20 hours 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 24.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.11 -0.17 -0.98%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.46 +0.08 +0.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 31.36 -6.92 -18.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.86 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.86 -10.17 -23.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.36 +0.08 +0.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 20 hours 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.51 +0.98 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +0.05 +0.06%
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 23, 2018, 3:44 PM CDT eagle ford rig

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge build of 9.88 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending October 19, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a hefty build in crude oil inventories of 3.694 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise draw in crude oil inventories of 2.13 million barrels for the week. One day later, the Energy Information Administration reported a build instead, of 6.5 million barrels.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories as well for week ending October 19 in the amount of 2.8 million barrels. Analysts had predicted a draw of 1.878 million barrels for the week.

Oil prices were down sharply in afternoon trading prior to the release of the API data on inventories as the stock market lost ground earlier in the day. While the Dow Jones regained some ground in late afternoon trading, oil prices continued their decline.

At 4:05pm EDT, WTI was trading down a staggering 4.50% (-$3.12.) at $66.24—a more than $5 loss in a week. The Brent crude benchmark was trading down 4.41% (-$3.52.) at $76.31, down from $81.30 a week ago at this time.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site increased this week by 971,000 barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed a production decline for the week ending October 12, falling to 10.9 million bpd—300,000 bpd off last week’s record production of 11.2 million bpd.

Distillate inventories were down this week by 2.4 million barrels, compared to a larger expected draw of 1.927 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EDT.

By 4:38pm EDT, WTI was trading down at $66.29 and Brent was trading down at $76.38.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com