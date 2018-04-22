Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.23 -0.17 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.94 -0.12 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 2 days 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 4 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 69.98 -0.50 -0.71%
Murban 3 days 73.08 -0.45 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 3 days 68.07 -1.16 -1.68%
Basra Light 3 days 71.32 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 3 days 73.33 -1.18 -1.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Girassol 3 days 72.32 -1.16 -1.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 4 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.33 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.83 +0.09 +0.14%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 2 days Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 21 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 3 days Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 3 days Walmart and VW's Electrify America Team Up To Build Massive EV Charging Network Across US
  • 2 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man
  • 3 days New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 3 days Vistra Energy Says Coal Won't Come Back
  • 3 days Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?
  • 3 days Oil Prices To Fall Below $60?
  • 3 days will oil hold?
  • 2 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 2 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 2 days Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline

Breaking News:

Shell’s Profits Soar From Strong Asian Demand

Alt Text

Are High Oil Prices Sustainable?

Oil prices have soared to…

Alt Text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

There are once again whispers…

Alt Text

New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further

New sanctions on Russia combined…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 22, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Saudi

Saudi Arabia is rumored to want oil prices at $100 per barrel, but if prices rise that high, it could sow the seeds of the next downturn.

Saudi officials want more revenues for their budget and a higher oil price to bolster the valuation of the Aramco IPO. But that short-term thinking could spell trouble not just for them, but also for oil prices, and ultimately for longevity of oil demand.

As Liam Denning of Bloomberg Gadfly points out, in the past decade, while oil prices have surpassed $100 per barrel for periods of time, they didn’t stay there for very long. In 2008, when oil nearly hit $150 per barrel, it was quickly followed by the financial crisis and a deep U.S. recession. Then, the period between 2011 and 2014, when oil was north of $100 per barrel, U.S. shale crashed the market with a wave of fresh supply.

If Saudi Arabia aims to drive up prices to triple-digit territory once again – and to be sure, that is only a rumor at this point – there are plenty of ways that could merely create the conditions for another bust.

First, oil prices are rising, in part, because demand is so strong, not just because OPEC is keeping barrels off the market. Oil at $100 would essentially amount to a doubling of the price from the past few years, which would quickly put an end to high demand growth rates.

A corollary to this is that $100 oil would likely impact economic growth. The economic recovery from the financial crisis in 2008 is almost a decade old at this point, much longer than the average upswing. History suggests that we are due for a recession at some point in the not-so-distant future. A spike in fuel prices around the world could help bring that on.

Related: The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

“Oil prices are high because the dollar is low,” Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis Gestion, told CNBC on Thursday. Taking too much oil off to the market for too long could send prices “artificially” high he said. "That is a big concern…Because oil prices don't generate crises; the abrupt and unexpected rise of oil prices creates crises," Lacalle said.

Second, $100 oil would set off yet another round of frenzied drilling, likely resulting in an even stronger wave of new shale supply. Several years of triple-digit oil prices led to a near doubling of shale production in the U.S., a volume that helped crash the market in 2014. A spike in oil prices could result in history repeating itself.

That is worrying because U.S. shale is already growing faster now than it was in the lead up to the 2014 downturn.

Either way, Saudi Arabia runs the risk of sowing the seeds of another bust in the oil market, which, needless to say, would be hugely detrimental to its own interests. “Saudi Arabia can push the price to $100 if it keeps supply sufficiently tight,” Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, told MarketWatch. “But it won’t be without paying a price in the long-term, i.e. causing a new wave of shale oil and oil from other sources.”

More threatening than new supply in the long-term is the prospect of peak demand. There is no shortage of projections about when peak demand might occur, but everyone agrees that it will occur. Electric vehicles still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but they just had their best month on record in the U.S. in March. If battery prices continue to decline, EVs could reach cost parity with the internal combustion engine by 2024.

Related: IMF: Expect Oil To Fall Below $60

However, if oil prices spike, consumers will switch over at a much faster clip.

In other words, in the pursuit of higher revenues this year and next year, Saudi Arabia could not only set off the next downturn but also do structural (i.e. permanent) damage to oil demand, which ultimately raises existential questions about the viability of the Saudi economy as it is currently organized.  

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Are High Oil Prices Sustainable?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

 A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

 Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

 Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com