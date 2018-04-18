Oil Prices Rise On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 45 mins 68.47 +1.96 +2.95%
Brent Crude 15 mins 73.80 +2.22 +3.10%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.739 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 12 mins 68.32 +1.95 +2.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.36 -0.05 -0.07%
Urals 2 days 67.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.55 +0.14 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.55 +0.14 +0.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.47 -0.01 -0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.68 +0.16 +0.27%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.739 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.83 +0.05 +0.07%
Murban 2 days 70.78 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.17 -0.07 -0.11%
Basra Light 2 days 68.96 +0.31 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.49 -0.21 -0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.47 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.47 -0.01 -0.01%
Girassol 2 days 70.47 -0.21 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.36 -0.05 -0.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.14 +1.06 +2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.21 +0.29 +0.56%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.61 +0.29 +0.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.61 +0.29 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.76 +0.34 +0.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 +0.29 +0.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 +0.29 +0.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.36 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.36 +0.29 +0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.46 +0.29 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.55 +0.14 +0.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 56.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.98 -1.00 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.47 +0.30 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.42 +0.30 +0.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.42 +0.30 +0.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.97 +0.30 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.53 +0.30 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 2 hours Mike Pompeo, CIA Chief, Met Secretly with NK Leader Kim Jong-un
  • 2 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 3 hours New EV ETF Bets Bigger on BHP than Tesla
  • 9 hours No lower offshore drilling royalty rates
  • 1 day Supreme Court drops DOJ case against Microsoft
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 6 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 24 hours VW To Introduce Autonomous Parking In 2020
  • 1 day How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 12 hours Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline
  • 23 mins Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 5 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 10 hours U.S. Bans American Companies From Selling To China's ZTE

Breaking News:

Oil Trader Gunvor Joins Payments Transparency Initiative

Alt Text

Will Shale Become The Next Victim Of The China-US Trade War?

The trade war between the…

Alt Text

How Significant Is WTI’s Breakout?

WTI’s recent breakout was fueled…

Alt Text

The Six Factors Driving Oil Markets In 2018

As bulls and bears battle…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Rise On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Apr 18, 2018, 9:39 AM CDT oil rig

After API’s Tuesday estimate of a 1.047-million-barrel crude oil inventory draw pushed prices higher, the Energy Information Administration added optimism by confirming a draw, albeit a smaller one, at 1.1 million barrels.

Although at 427.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are firmly within the seasonal average, every report of a build affects markets in an environment of now chronic nervousness. The nervousness—and the excessive volatility it brings with it—are largely a result of the conflict between fundamentals and various market fears that creates wild price swings.

The latest demonstration was oil prices’ reaction to the Western strikes in Syria, which failed to result in any sustainable price increase after the initial jump. This, according to some analysts, was because fundamentals simply trumped geopolitical concerns and fears of a “third world war.” Other believed it was because an escalation in Syria was already factored into price estimates, so it failed to make a deep enough impression.

Fundamentals are indeed weighing on prices: U.S. oil production exceeded 10.5 million barrels daily two weeks ago and most likely continued to increase last week as well. In its latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA said that U.S. shale production is expected to increase by 125,000 bpd in May over April, with the Permian production surging by 73,000 bpd, Eagle Ford’s—by 24,000 bpd, and the Bakken’s by 15,000 bpd. This will no doubt add to worries about prices in spite of the continuing fall in Venezuelan oil production. Related: A Natural Gas Giant Like No Other

In fuels, the EIA reported a gasoline stockpile draw of 3 million barrels, compared with a half-a-million-barrel increase in the week before. Distillate inventories were also down, by 3.1 million barrels, after a weekly draw of 1 million barrels in the prior seven-day period.

Daily gasoline production averaged over 10.2 million barrels in the week to April 13 and distillate production stood at 5.1 million. To compare, a week earlier, refineries churned out 10.2 million bpd of gasoline and 5.3 million bpd of distillate. Daily crude oil processing averaged 16.9 million barrels, down slightly from 17 million barrels a week earlier.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Best Oil Opportunity Of The Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil

Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil
Strong Demand, Not OPEC, Is Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Strong Demand, Not OPEC, Is Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

 Saudi Arabia’s $80 Oil Target Could Backfire

Saudi Arabia’s $80 Oil Target Could Backfire

 Are Oil Markets Tightening Too Fast?

Are Oil Markets Tightening Too Fast?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com