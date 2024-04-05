Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.60 +1.01 +1.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.91 +1.26 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.80 +0.94 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.818 +0.044 +2.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.814 +0.020 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.814 +0.020 +0.72%

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 311 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

By Editorial Dept - Apr 05, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
Stocks

A few weeks ago, when WTI crude was trading just below $80, I wrote here that I was about to break with my usual, contrarian trading style and establish a long-term long position in oil after a gain of around ten percent since the beginning of February. Normally, if something has climbed that far that fast, I start to look for a pivot point; a level at which a correction or consolidation will come. Last month, however, the more I looked at the fundamental factors influencing oil, the more convinced I became that it was heading higher still. I was right, but the question now that we are through the psychologically important $85 level is, “what next?”.

As I said, my natural inclination would be to sell something when the three-month chart looks like the one above. Commodities tend to correct, not least because of the invisible hand that comes from the relationship between price, supply, and demand. When the price of a commodity climbs consistently like that, it encourages increased supply and damps down demand, pushing prices lower.

However, the relationship is not set in stone, nor is it immune to other influences; and those other influences suggest that despite a strong start to the year, oil is still heading higher.

The effect of demand for oil on price is not absolute; it is relative. If, for example, demand is recovering from a low and normalizing as it is now, it is less price sensitive than it might otherwise be. The additional demand…

