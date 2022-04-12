Is $100 Oil Sustainable?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 100.5 -0.10 -0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.6 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.658 -0.022 -0.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 22 mins 3.478 +0.014 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 3.159 +0.005 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.159 +0.005 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 134 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.52 -4.03 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 80.19 -3.97 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 96.44 -3.97 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 94.69 -3.97 -4.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 92.59 -3.97 -4.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 91.84 -3.97 -4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 95.39 -3.97 -4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 90.04 -3.97 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 106.7 +1.56 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 103.0 -3.97 -3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours Ukraine gas
  • 11 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 13 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 hours Following the Big Money
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Gains Despite Major Crude Inventory Build

Russian Oil Is Too Cheap To Resist For China And India

Russian Oil Is Too Cheap To Resist For China And India

Western bans on Russian crude…

International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible

International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible

Oil prices could spike to…

Russian Oil Production Dips For The First Time Since August

Russian Oil Production Dips For The First Time Since August

Local media suggests that Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is $100 Oil Sustainable?

By Irina Slav - Apr 12, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • There are a number of factors that have pushed oil prices into the stratosphere, but the rally may be becoming unsustainable.
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has created a particularly tight oil market, and it could get even tighter.
  • Economic uncertainty and massive lockdowns in China, however, may begin to erode demand if oil prices remain elevated.
Join Our Community

One popular saying in the oil industry says that the only cure for high oil prices is high oil prices. With a war in Europe, tight global supply that's about to get even tighter, lockdowns in China, and economic uncertainty rife, oil prices may have finally become too high to be sustainable. While prices rebounded somewhat on Tuesday, Brent crude earlier this week slipped below $100 for the first time in weeks as worry about Chinese demand weighed on international benchmarks. And it could get worse if the spread of the coronavirus continues, CNBC reported, citing Andy Lipow from Lipow and Associates.

"The spread of Covid in China is the most bearish item affecting the market," Lipow told the network. "If [Covid] spreads throughout China resulting in a significant number of lockdowns, the impact on oil markets could be substantial."

Yet Covid is not the only bearish factor for oil prices. Reuters' John Kemp noted in his latest column that an economic slowdown in Europe and North America has also contributed to the latest trends in oil prices. Also, Kemp noted, there was heightened uncertainty and volatility in markets, which made large oil buyers such as hedge funds adopt a more cautious approach to buying.

The coordinated release of as much as 240 million barrels over several months by the United States and members of the International Energy Agency has also served to lower prices but the effects of this move, based on historical evidence, are likely to be short-lived, especially since their daily total will be lower than what the IEA expects to be lost in Russian supply this quarter.

Related: Germany Has Enough Gas Through Summer Without Russian Supply

Despite the decline in prices, concern about a possible global recession remains, not least because even if crude oil prices wane, fuel prices have not. As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, the combination of high oil prices, labor shortages, and strong demand for goods have combined to cause a lot of pain for the freight transport industry. This pain will likely be passed on to customers, eroding their purchasing power.

Yet, according to experts, it is too early to talk about the danger of a recession, and oil prices will need to stay at higher levels for a prolonged period of time to make this danger immediate, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

According to Andy Lipow, again, Brent crude would need to remain at around $120 per barrel for the recession risk to become serious enough to worry about it in the U.S. According to Stewart Glickman from CFRA Research, the benchmark needs to stay above $125 per barrel in order to trigger a recession in the United States.

In Europe, however, a recession is a lot more likely because of higher natural gas prices, according to a senior portfolio manager from ICAP ETF. Currently, natural gas prices in Europe are equivalent to $240 per barrel of oil, which has undermined the competitiveness of European industries and caused much bill pain for consumers, Jay Hatfield told Yahoo Finance.

Despite all these latest developments, there are still tailwinds for prices, as proven by the rebound of Brent to $100 and above, as of the time of writing of this article. OPEC this week made it clear to the EU that it will not step in to fill a potential gap left by lost Russian barrels in case Brussels decides to impose an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons. And it painted a grim picture.

"We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, as quoted by Reuters. "Considering the current demand outlook, it would be nearly impossible to replace a loss in volumes of this magnitude."

Such a loss is highly unlikely as the EU would be unwilling to self-inflict such damage, yet the very prospect of supply loss of such magnitude is likely to keep countering tailwinds such as the demand destruction fears prompted by China's lockdowns.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brent Falls Below $100, Erasing Ukraine War Gains
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com