WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.82 -5.14 -5.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 101.7 -4.99 -4.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.064 +0.032 +0.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.353 -0.116 -3.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.063 -0.102 -3.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 99.11 -1.07 -1.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.063 -0.102 -3.24%

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.2 +3.54 +3.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 106.9 +3.58 +3.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.2 -0.82 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 128 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 109.4 -1.22 -1.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 -0.93 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.57 -1.90 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 87.86 -1.32 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 104.1 -1.32 -1.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.4 -1.32 -1.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 100.3 -1.32 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.51 -1.32 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 103.1 -1.32 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 97.71 -1.32 -1.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 95.91 -8.86 -8.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.7 -1.32 -1.18%

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lift Green Hydrogen Investment

U.S. Gas Production Set To Fall On Lack Of Pipelines

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 06, 2022, 2:41 PM CDT

The members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) have agreed to release 120 million barrels of crude oil, according to Bloomberg.

But 60 million barrels of that 120 million has already been accounted for as part of the 180 million barrel SPR release that the Department of Energy made last week.

Between the IEA and the United States, 240 million barrels of crude oil is set to be released from the world’s strategic energy stores.

In the United States, the first 90 million barrels of the 180 million set to be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be released between May and July, the DoE said on Monday, through two notices of sale totaling 70 million barrels, plus 20 million barrels set to be released in May. The second half of the 180 million barrels is set to be released between August and October of this year.

The IEA had agreed on March 1 to release 62 million barrels of crude from their collective stockpiles. Before this year, the IEA last released reserves in 2011.

Oil prices sank on the announcement of the release in conjunction with notices from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it would raise rates by less than it had originally planned.

At 3:26 p.m. ET, WTI crude had sunk below $100, trading down 4.83% on the day at $97.09. Brent crude was trading at $101.90 per barrel, down $4.74 (-4.44%) on the day.

The downward pressure on crude oil prices is expected to be temporary, absent any production hikes or demand curbs.

The IEA currently holds a collective 1.5 billion barrels in strategic reserves.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

