Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%
Mars US 23 hours 92.09 -3.97 -4.13%
Gasoline 10 mins 3.161 +0.158 +5.25%

Marine 2 days 97.53 -0.50 -0.51%
Murban 2 days 99.36 -0.37 -0.37%
Iran Heavy 2 days 97.69 -1.90 -1.91%
Basra Light 134 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 100.5 -2.25 -2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Girassol 2 days 99.15 -1.98 -1.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.52 -4.03 -4.77%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 80.19 -3.97 -4.72%
Canadian Condensate 15 hours 96.44 -3.97 -3.95%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 94.69 -3.97 -4.02%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 92.59 -3.97 -4.11%
Peace Sour 15 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Peace Sour 15 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 91.84 -3.97 -4.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 95.39 -3.97 -4.00%
Central Alberta 15 hours 90.04 -3.97 -4.22%

Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Giddings 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
ANS West Coast 5 days 106.7 +1.56 +1.48%
West Texas Sour 2 days 88.24 -3.97 -4.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 103.0 -3.97 -3.71%

Oil Prices Hold Gains Despite Major Crude Inventory Build

Russian President Vladimir Putin said…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Germany Has Enough Gas Through Summer Without Russian Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 12, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • German energy regulator says reserves will last through late summer if Russian gas supply stopped now.
  • Germany’s gas reserves look better now than they did a month ago.
  • Germany should brace itself for potential gas rationing later this year in case it cannot get enough supply in time.
Germany would have enough gas to last it through at least late this summer if Russian supply stopped now, the head of the German network regulator told weekly Die Zeit in an interview published on Tuesday.

Klaus Müller, the head of Bundesnetzagentur, currently receives a lot of letters from German businesses asking for protection in case gas supplies are cut off, he told Die Zeit.

Germany’s gas reserves look better now than they did a month ago and could last until late in the summer and early autumn if Russian gas flows stopped now, either because of physical disruption of supply or sanctions or embargo on Russian gas, Müller said.

Still, Germany should brace itself for potential gas rationing later this year in case it cannot get enough supply in time, he warned.

At the end of last month, Germany started to prepare for a potential disruption of natural gas supply from Russia and activated an emergency plan ahead of the March 31 deadline Vladimir Putin had ordered for gas-for-ruble payments.    

Germany depends on Russian gas for around half of its needs, with many industries using gas and about half of all households heating with gas. The Russian war in Ukraine exposed Germany’s—and Europe’s—vulnerable reliance on gas and other energy flows from Russia. Europe—and especially Germany—has been reluctant to impose an embargo or sanctions on Russian energy because of its high dependence on supply from Moscow.

Last week, however, the EU adopted a ban on Russian coal imports, as of August 2022, in the wake of footage and mounting evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops withdrawing from Ukrainian towns.

The EU is currently discussing an oil embargo, with Germany one of the opponents of such a move. Germany signaled last week it could end its dependence on Russian oil this year, but it would need another two years to wean itself off Russian gas.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 12 2022 said:
    What happens after summer? With no LNG import infrastructure in place, where would Germany get its gas supplies? Acting out of bravado doesn’t supply gas and oil to Germany which depends on Russian oil and gas supplies for 65% of its needs.

    Moreover, it takes up to 5-6 years for Germany to build LNG terminals and a storage space to be able to receive and store LNG.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

