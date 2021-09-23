OPEC+ Working to Keep Oil At $70: Iraqi Oil Minister

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.12 +0.89 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.13 +0.94 +1.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.021 +0.216 +4.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.243 +0.032 +1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.042 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.15 +2.24 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.15 +2.24 +3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +0.78 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.28 +1.14 +1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.042 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.98 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.18 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.22 +1.93 +2.83%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.21 +1.88 +2.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.19 +1.74 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.64 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +0.78 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.18 +1.74 +2.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.23 +1.74 +2.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.63 +1.74 +2.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.33 +1.74 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 67.73 +1.74 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 67.73 +1.74 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 69.08 +1.74 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 70.83 +1.74 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 67.83 +1.74 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.15 +2.24 +3.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.75 +2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.22 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.18 +1.67 +2.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.13 +1.67 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.13 +1.67 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +1.75 +2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.17 +2.17 +2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 5 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 16 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 4 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 4 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.

Breaking News:

BP To Ration Petrol At UK Service Stations As Supplies Dwindle

Strong Dollar Keeps Lid On Oil Price Rally

Strong Dollar Keeps Lid On Oil Price Rally

Oil prices rose this week…

Nord Stream 2 Could Still End Up In Investment Ruin

Nord Stream 2 Could Still End Up In "Investment Ruin"

Nord Stream 2, the controversial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Working to Keep Oil At $70: Iraqi Oil Minister

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 23, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

OPEC+ is working to keep prices around $70 per barrel, Reuters has reported, citing Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail.

The official said the ministry hoped that oil prices would remain above $65 per barrel.

OPEC—and its allies led by Russia—agreed earlier this year to add 400,000 bpd to total production beginning August until they restored their production levels to those from before the pandemic, which would occur by the end of the first half of 2022.

However, demand has grown faster than initially expected, and there have been calls—including from the United States—for OPEC to boost production more quickly. For now, the cartel has resisted.

A recent Reuters report noted that not all OPEC+ members can simply turn the taps back on. In Nigeria, Angola, and Kazakhstan, the report said, years of underinvestment had coupled with delayed maintenance due to the pandemic to make production restoration a challenging task.

OPEC+ compliance with its production control deal rose to 116 percent in August. The cartel also revised its demand outlook for next year in its monthly publication, and substantially. OPEC said it now expected oil demand to reach 100.8 million bpd, an upward revision of close to 1 million bpd from its August Monthly Oil Market Report.

This year, total global oil demand remains unchanged at 96.7 million bpd for the whole of 2021. But the fourth-quarter demand was revised slightly down, by 110,000 bpd from the August estimate of 99.82 million bpd to 99.7 million bpd now, OPEC said in its September report. This was before the gas crunch in Europe really took off, however.

Now, OPEC producers are warning that the crunch could drive oil demand higher. Iraq’s oil minister said he expected stronger demand for its crude as utilities looked for alternatives to gas. The head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, for his part, predicted that oil prices could rise $10 per barrel over the next six months.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Could Keep Coal Plants Operational Beyond Closure Date Amid Gas Crisis

Next Post

JPM, Barclays, And Citigroup Are Betting Big On Arctic Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com