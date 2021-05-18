Oil Rebounds After BBC Spooks Market With News On Nuclear Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.32 -0.95 -1.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.61 -0.85 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.014 -0.095 -3.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.052 -0.008 -0.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.149 -0.009 -0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.27 +0.90 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.149 -0.009 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 67.03 +1.61 +2.46%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.47 +1.65 +2.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.87 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 69.04 +0.95 +1.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.85 +0.79 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.65 +0.68 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.91 +0.90 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.22 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours .
  • 16 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 19 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil prices dropped by 3…

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves

Crude oil prices got a…

Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite India’s COVID Crisis

Oil Prices On Track For Another Weekly Gain Despite India’s COVID Crisis

Despite a slight dip on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rebounds After BBC Spooks Market With News On Nuclear Deal

By ZeroHedge - May 18, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Update (1245ET): Well that didn't last long. After oil prices plunged on Iran nuclear deal optimism, they have surged back higher again now after Russian Envoy Ulyanov clarified his earlier remarks, noting that it's "too early for a breakthrough" in the nuclear talks, noting that "unresolved issues remain."

Oil prices just plunged following headlines from Vienna that Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to JCPOA talks, says "important news is likely to be released by tomorrow" and "the negotiations have made major progress", in a statement to BBC Persian correspondent Kasra Naji.

WTI is back near a $63 handle...

And Brent is tumbling after breaching $70 earlier in the day...

The drop in price is likely due to any deal with Iran will 1) remove some mid-East tension premium (though Israel and Palestine are spoiling that, however, indirectly through Iran), and 2) the potential opening up of Iranian oil exports (legally, not illegally to China).

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India’s Faltering Oil Demand Sets The Tone For Middle East Producers
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com