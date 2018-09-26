Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.42 +0.85 +1.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.55 +0.76 +0.94%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.967 -0.013 -0.44%
Mars US 3 hours 75.87 -0.21 -0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.44 +1.63 +2.07%
Urals 20 hours 78.18 +1.80 +2.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Bonny Light 20 hours 81.79 -1.86 -2.22%
Mexican Basket 2 days 72.40 +1.05 +1.47%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.967 -0.013 -0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 78.57 -1.53 -1.91%
Murban 20 hours 81.98 -1.12 -1.35%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 74.83 -2.55 -3.30%
Basra Light 20 hours 79.55 -1.95 -2.39%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 80.41 -1.69 -2.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 81.79 -1.86 -2.22%
Bonny Light 20 hours 81.79 -1.86 -2.22%
Girassol 20 hours 80.45 -2.64 -3.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.44 +1.63 +2.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 38.24 -1.52 -3.82%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.78 -0.30 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.28 +0.20 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.43 +0.20 +0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.03 -1.05 -2.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.28 -4.80 -7.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.53 -0.55 -1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 45.28 +0.20 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Giddings 20 hours 61.75 -0.75 -1.20%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.80 +1.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 65.52 -0.51 -0.77%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.47 -0.51 -0.73%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.47 -0.51 -0.73%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 68.02 -0.51 -0.74%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.79 +0.20 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 12 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 9 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 8 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 3 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 1 day Lucid Motors Partners With Electrify America For ‘Ultra-Fast’ Charging
  • 6 mins Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 8 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 5 hours US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 1 day Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 19 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold
  • 1 day The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 8 hours Advance Cushing Inventory Data
  • 1 day Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 23 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars

Breaking News:

Coal Consumption At U.S. Power Producers Drops To Lowest Since 1983

Alt Text

IEA: Tight Markets To Push Oil Prices Above $80

IEA’s latest monthly oil report…

Alt Text

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Refinery maintenance season is quickly…

Alt Text

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

Last week’s OPEC meeting has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 26, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Iraq oil field

$100 oil is suddenly all the rage, but some analysts remain unconvinced.

The supply outages in Iran combined with the decision by OPEC+ not to take further action to offset the declines pushed Brent to multi-year highs this week, and led to a flurry of calls for $100 oil before the year is out. Bank of America Merrill Lynch even wondered if a 2008-style price spike was in the offing.

Not everyone is getting so carried away. Barring another unexpected supply outage, the market should ride out the year just fine, according to Goldman Sachs.

“[W]e believe another supply catalyst beyond Iran would likely be needed for prices to meaningfully break to the upside,” Goldman analysts wrote in a note. “In particular, we continue to expect that production from other OPEC producers and Russia will offset losses out of Iran, as has been the case so far.”

The investment bank sees Brent “stabilizing back in their $70-80/bbl range into year-end.”

The analysis is notable since Goldman has often been a little more at the bullish end of pricing forecasts. The bank’s analysts went to lengths to emphasize that it is not pessimistic on oil prices, and it maintains its “overweight” outlook on oil and other commodities.

Goldman admitted that Iran’s supply losses have mounted much faster than expected, having dropped about 0.65 million barrels per day (mb/d) since April. More losses are expected with sanctions set to take effect in early November. Iran’s oil exports to Europe, Japan and South Korea have already plunged to “negligible” levels. China has cut some purchases from Iran.

Crucially, the latest news from India suggests that Indian refiners are going to be much more cautious than expected. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that India, at least as of now, is set to cut oil imports from Iran close to zero in November, going far beyond what nearly all oil market analysts – and even top Indian officials – thought was possible. Bloomberg noted that Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., the two largest refiners in India, have not booked any cargoes from Iran for November. A few other Indian refiners have also declined to secure November deliveries. That could change, but these companies would need to finalize purchases by early October for November delivery. Related: Brent Oil Breaks Its Post-Crash High

“Iranian exports may drop below 1 million barrels a day in November, with Indian refiners potentially loading nothing and China cutting back as well,” Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects Ltd. said in a note.

Still, Goldman Sachs says this isn’t a reason to panic. “The decline occurred faster than we had expected, although some Iranian production is likely being exported through Iraq, with Basra loadings up 0.3 mb/d over the same period,” Goldman analysts argued. “While we adjust our Iran export path to re?ect this faster decline, this has no impact on our oil balance as we continue to expect that the rest of OPEC will offset such losses.”

Right on cue, Libya’s oil production just rose to a five-year high at 1.28 mb/d.

Increasing output from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia have led aggregate OPEC+ production to come in higher than expected. Plus, the pledge from OPEC+ to return to 100 percent compliance suggests another 0.5 mb/d could be on the way. Saudi Arabia has already hinted that it would ramp up production in September and October as Iranian supply goes offline. To top it off, production from the Neutral Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait could come back online, adding another 0.3 mb/d by the first quarter of 2019, Goldman says.

Finally, Iran is losing output faster than expected, but the trajectory of the losses is unclear. Goldman notes that the new sanctions-busting financing vehicle setup by the EU, with the support of China and Russia, could help Iran mitigate some of the losses. Related: $100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

The key question could be the timing and the magnitude of the potential increases from OPEC+. In the past, OPEC has had a tendency of reacting to production losses, rather than “front-running” those outages, as Goldman notes. So, its latest decision to do nothing should not come as a surprise.

The downside of waiting too long is that OPEC may respond late to a run up in prices, allowing a price spike to occur. In the past, the cartel has produced more supply just as the oil market takes a turn for the worse, and the extra barrels exacerbate the bust.

The Wall Street Journal reports that this time around, OPEC+ may be aware of this trap, and recognizing that demand could soften later this year and especially in early 2019, the group wants to avoid adding too much supply. OPEC’s view is that the market is not in danger of overtightening because in the first quarter of 2019, demand could dip by some 600,000 relative to August levels.

In other words, OPEC doesn’t believe more supply is needed. Saudi Arabia could unilaterally add production, calibrating increases in response to what it thinks the market needs. But for now, OPEC+ doesn’t think a major increase in production is necessary and doesn’t appear concerned about a price spike.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Price Rally Hits Asia Where It Hurts
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

 $100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com