Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.62 -0.66 -0.91%
Brent Crude 11 mins 80.79 -0.47 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.979 -0.079 -2.58%
Mars US 22 hours 76.08 +1.00 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.44 +1.63 +2.07%
Urals 3 days 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 72.40 +1.05 +1.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.979 -0.079 -2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 80.10 +1.91 +2.44%
Murban 2 days 83.10 +2.26 +2.80%
Iran Heavy 2 days 77.38 +2.22 +2.95%
Basra Light 2 days 81.50 +1.53 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 82.10 +1.90 +2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Girassol 2 days 83.09 +2.32 +2.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.44 +1.63 +2.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.27 -1.49 -3.75%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.78 -0.30 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.28 +0.20 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.43 +0.20 +0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.03 -1.05 -2.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.28 +0.20 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.28 -4.80 -7.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.53 -0.55 -1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 45.28 +0.20 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.70 +0.22 +0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Giddings 3 days 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.80 +1.02%
West Texas Sour 3 days 66.03 +1.30 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.53 +1.30 +1.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.79 +0.20 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 14 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 4 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 3 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Lucid Motors Partners With Electrify America For ‘Ultra-Fast’ Charging
  • 3 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 1 min Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 1 min US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 14 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold
  • 1 day Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 21 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 3 hours Advance Cushing Inventory Data
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 1 day Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely

Breaking News:

Bolton: U.S. Will Be “Aggressive and Unwavering” On Iran Oil Sanctions

Alt Text

Can India Afford To Cut Iranian Imports To Zero?

India is set to cut…

Alt Text

Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

After nine years of economic…

Alt Text

Iran: There Is No Spare Oil Capacity

Iran’s OPEC governor has claimed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2018, 9:42 AM CDT oil inventories

A day after the American Petroleum Institute reported an inventory build that some traders took as a surprise and started selling their oil holdings, the EIA confirmed a build, at 1.9 million barrels for the week to September 21. Prices, however, did not react particularly strongly amid a flurry of other news coming in.

For starters, the U.S. special envoy for Iran told the UN that Washington will make sure there will be enough oil to go around when sanctions against Iran kick in after November 4. This weighed on prices a little. Meanwhile, the EU announced a plan to continue buying Iranian crude via a special-purpose vehicle for barter transactions. The news was bearish for oil, but some analysts expressed skepticism about the efficiency of the mechanism on the grounds that the U.S. could simply expand the scope of the sanctions to include barter deals between the EU and Iran.

Amid all this, the EIA’s report that U.S. refineries processed 16.5 million barrels daily last week—a considerable reduction from a week earlier—and produced 9.8 million bpd of gasoline and 5 million bpd of distillate is likely to have a largely local effect, affecting West Texas Intermediate.

As refinery maintenance season begins to be felt, stockpiles are bound to rise whatever demand expectations traders might have. Last week, gasoline stockpiles added 1.5 million barrels while distillate inventories went down by 2.2 million barrels. This compares with a 1.7-million-barrel draw for gasoline inventories a week earlier and an 800,000-barrel build for distillate inventories.

A Bloomberg report argued today that if President Trump fails to convince OPEC to increase production to make up for the lost supply from Iran, he has another card up his sleeve: the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Opinions on the effectiveness of this move, however, differ. While some, such as Citi’s Ed Morse, suggests that an SPR sale could “knock a couple of bucks off the oil price,” others, such as Hess Corp’s Greg Hill are skeptical: “It won’t drop oil from $80 to $65, and any effect would be short-term.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Shell CEO: $80 Oil To Boost Energy Infrastructure Investment

Next Post

The U.S. Will Ensure A “Well Supplied Oil Market”
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

 $100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com