Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.04 +0.14 +0.22%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.23 +0.15 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.919 +0.019 +0.66%
Mars US 4 hours 68.45 -0.79 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.09 -1.70 -2.34%
Urals 20 hours 71.09 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.90 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.90 +1.24%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.36 -0.98 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.919 +0.019 +0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 71.58 +1.05 +1.49%
Murban 20 hours 74.58 +1.05 +1.43%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.81 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.89 -0.47 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.54 +0.06 +0.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Girassol 20 hours 73.44 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.09 -1.70 -2.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.24 +0.63 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.89 +0.63 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.84 +0.63 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.19 +0.63 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.69 +0.63 +1.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.69 +0.63 +1.19%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.69 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.94 +0.63 +1.04%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.69 +0.63 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.90 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Giddings 20 hours 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.20 -0.23 -0.31%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.02 -0.78 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.52 -0.78 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.11 +0.79 +1.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minute Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 8 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 15 minutes Oil and Trade War
  • 3 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 7 hours Migrants: Italy Wants EU Border Agency In Africa, Not At Sea
  • 5 hours Are EVs Safer Than Combustion Engine Vehicles?
  • 41 mins What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 3 hours Oil prices going down
  • 3 hours Russia, Saudi Push For Big Hike In Oil Output Despite Iran Opposition
  • 3 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 14 hours Sabotage at Tesla
  • 8 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation
  • 7 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 12 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 3 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 10 hours The Irrelevance Of BTU Rating - Big Oil's Gimmick To Hoodwink The Public
  • 10 hours After Three Decade Macedonia End Dispute With Greece, new name: the Republic of Northern Macedonia
  • 3 hours Australia mulls LNG import
  • 9 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Technical analysis shows that despite…

Alt Text

Tariff Threats And OPEC Rhetoric Push Oil Prices Down

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran’s OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 19, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT PKN orlen refinery

The expected increase in oil production will not leave the market in a situation of oversupply, and in fact, barring no further action, the world could still be short of oil over the next year.

There is no shortage of pitfalls for the bull run, with Trump’s expanding trade war, weaker demand and a potential currency crisis in emerging markets, and the drilling frenzy so far proceeding at an unabated pace in West Texas.

Even with those considerations, however, “the oil market remains in de?cit with resilient demand growth and rising disruptions requiring higher core OPEC and Russia production to avoid a stock-out by year-end,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Monday.

The conclusion is notable because the investment bank assumes a rather aggressive increase in supply from OPEC+, on the order of 1 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the second half of 2018. Goldman says that the disruptions elsewhere, including in Venezuela, Iran and Libya, might mean that the decision to increase by 1 mb/d only actually results in a net addition of around 450,000 bpd.

Moreover, the recent downturn in prices does lessen the chance of a price spike, but the Goldman says the oil market is “still in deficit, with the recent builds re?ecting a transient slowdown in Chinese imports.”

Therefore, the expected increase in OPEC+ production is needed, and won’t spark a market meltdown. The bottom is falling out in Venezuela and a long list of companies are packing up and getting out of Iran. Ultimately, Iran might see a sizable chunk of its oil exports disrupted because of U.S. sanctions. Libya and Nigeria are also in the midst of another wave of supply disruptions. Related: LNG Spot Prices In Asia Spike To Four-Year Highs

Most forecasts bake in a massive increase in U.S. shale production, an almost assumed outcome based on the last few years of rapid growth. However, even though shale does continue to grow briskly, the pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian could force a slowdown. In a separate report, Goldman Sachs said that pipeline relief is more than a year away, and in the interim, trucks and trains won’t be able to resolve the midstream bottleneck. That could force much steeper discounts than the already very hefty discount that Midland crude is currently fetching.

The implications of a potential shale disappointment for the global market are profound. “A tight global oil market requires more shale production, yet the Permian will soon be unable to provide it,” Goldman wrote in its latest report. “As a result, we believe the oil market has moved up the shale cost curve to incentivize more drilling in other shale basins.”

On the demand side of the equation, Goldman is betting on a rather strong 1.75-mb/d increase, or several hundred thousand barrels per day higher than other leading forecasters, such as the IEA.

There are risks to this prediction. The implementation of $50 billion in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods was met with quick retaliation from China. Most recently, President Trump directed his underlings to prepare an additional $200 billion in tariffs on China in what could be a dramatic escalation in the unfolding trade war.

Goldman Sachs is not too concerned about this cutting into oil demand growth, arguing that the fallout will likely be “minimal, with only a potential negative price impact on U.S. crude if it needs to ?nd another destination other than China.” Related: Permian Discount Could Rise To $20 Per Barrel

Overall, the investment bank remains highly bullish on crude oil, and while there are plenty of sources of uncertainty, the outlook is based on two overarching arguments: the oil market is fundamentally in a supply deficit right now, and the forthcoming increase in OPEC+ production will be modest. Goldman said it would require a pretty severe economic slowdown to derail this general trajectory.

As such, the oil market will need more OPEC production in 2019 “to avoid historically tight stocks, as logistical constraints limit shale’s production growth.” That will help ease the immediate shortage, but “this supply response will further reduce the market’s available spare capacity, bringing back to the fore the upside risks to oil prices that prevailed a month ago.”

The upshot is that oil prices will remain “rangebound as OPEC initially increases production,” but oil prices could rise as the year wears on.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tariff Threats And OPEC Rhetoric Push Oil Prices Down
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart
Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

 3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com