The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.28 -0.78 -1.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.02 -0.42 -0.57%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.037 +0.015 +0.50%
Mars US 2 days 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 5 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 3 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.037 +0.015 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 4 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 3 days 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 4 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 3 days 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Girassol 3 days 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
Opec Basket 5 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.81 -1.44 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 4 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 3 days 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 3 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 3 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 11 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 16 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 47 mins Oil prices going down
  • 3 hours We Need A Lasting Solution To The Lies Told By Big Oil and API
  • 1 day Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 3 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 2 days Bullish and bearish outlook for oil
  • 2 days Rolls Royce shedding 4,600 jobs
  • 2 days After Trump-KJU, Trump-Putin Summit
  • 1 day When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 2 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 3 hours The Wonderful U.S. Oil Trade Deficit with Canada
  • 1 day Russia's Rosneft 'Comfortable' With $70-$80 Oil Ahead of OPEC Talks
  • 2 days U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 7 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 3 days Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 2 hours The Permian Mystery
  • 2 days OPEC soap opera daily update

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

Alt Text

The Oil Giant That Saw Its Cash Reserves Plunge 90%

India’s top oil exporter has…

Alt Text

The Permian Has A Natural Gas Problem

Pipelines in the Permian are…

Alt Text

Will Iran Pursue Relations With North Korea?

Some foreign policy analysts criticized…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 17, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Cash

The U.S. dollar has jumped to its strongest level in nearly a year, raising questions about how a strong greenback could act as a drag on debt and oil demand in much of the world.

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced another rate hike a few days ago, which helped edge up the dollar to a new high for the year.

The greenback has “a little room to run,” Kathy Jones, a New York-based chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, said in a Bloomberg interview. “We have seen softer numbers out of Europe and firmer numbers out of the U.S.” The U.S. Federal Reserve is unwinding its extraordinary monetary intervention after a decade of near-zero interest rates. The Fed has announced quarter-point interest rate hikes twice and is planning on at least two additional increases this year.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is heading in the other direction in an effort to keep sovereign bond yields from spiraling out of control, particularly after the recent political turmoil in Italy unnerved bond markets on the continent. The ECB said it would keep interest rates low through at least next summer.

The diverging policy paths for the two central banks points to a further strengthening of the dollar relative to the euro. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped to 1,187 in early trading on Friday, the highest level since July 2017. The greenback has strengthened about 6 percent in the past two months.

(Click to enlarge)

“(ECB President Mario) Draghi came out a little bit more dovish than people thought he was going to be. And that really caused the euro to take a dip and the (U.S.) dollar to go up, which is putting downward pressure on prices,” Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, told Reuters.

Related: Saudi Arabia: Deal To Gradually Ease Cuts Is ‘Inevitable’

There are plenty of factors influencing oil prices right now, and the OPEC+ decision expected in a few days will be the single most important driver in the near-term. But the U.S. dollar is one important variable influencing oil prices. A stronger dollar helps push down prices because it makes oil, which is priced in dollars, much more expensive in much of the world.

Moreover, emerging markets now account for a majority of oil demand, and nearly all of the growth in oil demand. More specifically, additional consumption over the next few decades is expected to overwhelmingly come from China and India. In 2018, the two countries have accounted for nearly 70 percent of oil demand growth.

As a result, actions from the Fed reverberate through the oil markets. Higher oil prices act as a drag on demand, but a stronger greenback magnifies the expense in local currency.

Some governments are desperate to shield their economies from higher prices. As Reuters notes, the price of a liter of diesel in India is up 27 percent from a year ago, which, while costly, is actually subdued given the 70 percent increase in Brent prices over that time period. The Indian government is stepping in to blunt the impact of higher fuel prices, at great expense to public coffers.

The IEA said last week that oil demand is set to grow by 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) in each of 2018 and 2019, although that forecast was vulnerable to several potential pitfalls. “Of course,there are downside risks: these include the possibility of higher prices, a weakening of economic confidence, trade protectionism and a potential further strengthening of the US dollar,” the IEA wrote.

Related: Iran Warns North Korea About The United States

We have already seen some flashpoints flare up this year as a result of both higher fuel prices and currency problems, and while there are always multiple causes to such events, the strength of the U.S. dollar cannot be discounted. In Argentina, the peso lost nearly a quarter of its value relative to the dollar, forcing the government to seek a financial rescue from the IMF. In Brazil, crippling protests over high fuel prices paralyzed the country – prices were particularly painful for the truckers staging the strikes because Brazil’s currency lost nearly 15 percent of its value relative to the dollar, exacerbating the rise in oil prices.

“Currency risks are also mounting for several emerging market economies and some OECD countries,” the IEA wrote in its report. “For example, between the start of April and the end of May, the Argentinian peso has depreciated by 24% versus the US Dollar, the Brazilian real by 12.6%, the Mexican peso by 9.7%, the Russian ruble by 9.2%, the Turkish lira by 14.4%, the South African rand by 7.3% and the euro by 5.4%.”

This currency turmoil threatens oil demand growth. “These depreciations forced some countries to increase interest rates to defend their currency, which could weigh on growth in due course,” the IEA concluded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is On The Horizon

Next Post

The Trillion Dollar Banking Opportunity You’ve Never Heard Of
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?
Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

 OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

 3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com