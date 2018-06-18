LNG Spot Prices In Asia Spike To Four-Year Highs

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.79 +0.73 +1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.26 +1.82 +2.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.961 -0.061 -2.02%
Mars US 3 days 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
Urals 4 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -10.50 -13.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -10.50 -13.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.961 -0.061 -2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 5 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 5 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Girassol 4 days 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.68 +0.87 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.61 -1.83 -3.86%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.26 -1.83 -2.81%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.21 -1.83 -2.73%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.56 -2.33 -4.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.06 -1.83 -2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.31 -1.83 -2.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.06 -1.83 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -10.50 -13.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 4 days 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.43 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.32 -1.83 -2.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 9 minutes Sell out now or hold on?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 1 hour Oil prices going down
  • 6 hours After Three Decade Macedonia End Dispute With Greece, new name: the Republic of Northern Macedonia
  • 10 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 5 hours Two Koreas Agree To March Together At Asian Games
  • 4 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 4 hours Oil and Trade War
  • 22 hours We Need A Lasting Solution To The Lies Told By Big Oil and API
  • 45 mins Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 10 hours Australia mulls LNG import
  • 7 mins When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 6 hours Geopolitical and Political Risks make their strong comeback to global oil and gas markets
  • 3 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 22 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 22 hours The Wonderful U.S. Oil Trade Deficit with Canada
  • 15 hours No LNG Pipelines? Let the Trucks Roll In
  • 15 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Affirms Bullish View On Oil Prices

Alt Text

The Permian Faces A Long Term Natural Gas Crisis

Bottlenecks in the Permian have…

Alt Text

Trump’s Tariffs On EU Are Great News For Russia

Souring trade relations between the…

Alt Text

Why LNG Prices Are Poised To Soar

Global liquefied natural gas prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

LNG Spot Prices In Asia Spike To Four-Year Highs

By Tim Daiss - Jun 18, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Gas storage

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices continue their upward trajectory, reaching seasonal highs not seen since mid-2014 when global oil prices were trading over $100 per barrel. This time, however, spot prices aren’t spiking on the back of exorbitantly high global oil prices but come as buyers in North Asia compete for cargoes with Mexico and Egypt amid supply outages from global producers.

Production setbacks in the United States, Australia and Malaysia also tightened supply, while recent LNG trading volumes in Asia have also been supported by the restocking of depleted inventories by South Korean and Japanese utilities after an unseasonably cold winter.

Spot-LNG refers to LNG that is traded on a cargo to cargo basis, and does not mean term
contracts of LNG (so-called long, medium, and short-term contracts). Long term LNG contracts are priced to an oil-indexation formula thus are more sensitive to swings in global oil prices than spot prices. However, spot prices are also affected to some degree by changes in oil prices.

Spot LNG prices for July delivery in North Asia spiked some $1.80 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) last week to settle at $11.60/MMBtu – a massive increase for the super cooled fuel and a seasonal four year high. This time last year prices hovered just under $6/MMBtu.

Sharp price gains forced portfolio LNG players and end-users in Asia to urgently fill short positions, paying well in excess of $11.60/MMBtu, Reuters said in a report. One source at an Asian producer said that producers were offering August cargoes at $12/MMBtu. Related: Iran Looks To Veto Saudi, Russian Oil Production Proposal

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) prices for LNG hit $11.40/MMBtu last week, increasing by 95 cents on Thursday, the largest single-day price movement for the Asian benchmark since March 2011.

Unseasonably high prices

The price increases are exceptional since they come during spring months in the Northern Hemisphere when LNG demand is usually tepid. Demand for LNG and consequently its price increases during cold winter months in North Asia and drop considerably during milder spring months, and often pick back up to some degree again during hot summer months amid more air conditioning usage.

The concern now for LNG users and traders is that high mid-year prices could translate to even higher prices for the upcoming winter season. Related: Shale Drillers’ $7 Billion Hedging Error

North Asian buyers, Japan, China, and South Korea represent the three largest LNG buyers in the world, with that demand growth projected to increase even more as China buys more natural gas to offset record air pollution levels in its urban centers and per Beijing’s mandate that gas make up at least 10 percent of the country’s energy mix by 2020.. Further gas earmarks are set for 2030. China’s LNG imports for the first four months of 2018 were up almost 60 percent compared to the same period last year.

In December, China passed South Korea to become the world’s second largest importer of LNG. According to commodities data provider S&P Platts Global, China imported 5.05 million mt of LNG, up 38.25 percent year on year, registering its single highest ever monthly import volume since it started importing LNG in 2006.

China’s increased LNG procurement could also shorten the ongoing supply glut of the super cooled fuel that until around a year ago was projected to last until round 2022, even later. China’s gas demand is projected to triple to more than 400 bcm by 2040 from 210 bcm in 2016, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said in November, a development that has already altered gas markets in Asia, and even globally.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Azerbaijan’s Pipeline Conundrum
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?
Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com