Fitch Cuts Long-Term WTI Oil Price Outlook To $50

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.63 -0.13 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 39.78 -2.23 -5.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.359 -0.041 -1.71%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 38.26 -3.01 -7.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 42.85 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.359 -0.041 -1.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.51 -2.41 -5.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.37 +2.09 +4.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.79 -0.73 -1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.67 -0.94 -2.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.44 -0.81 -1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.07 -1.30 -4.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 38.77 -1.60 -3.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 40.17 -1.60 -3.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 35.87 -1.50 -4.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.27 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 37.57 -1.45 -3.72%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 34.87 -1.60 -4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.09 -0.41 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 30.71 -4.61 -13.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 8 mins People in the Military are Suckers
  • 8 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 1 hour US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 10 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 2 days Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 2 days How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 2 days Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?

Breaking News:

Russian Energy Minister: Russia Should Regain Market Share As Soon As Feasible

Do Oil Market Fundamentals Justify $40 WTI?

Do Oil Market Fundamentals Justify $40 WTI?

Oil prices have been trading…

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

Oil prices dropped on Thursday…

$40 Oil Isn’t High Enough For Indebted U.S. Shale Drillers

$40 Oil Isn’t High Enough For Indebted U.S. Shale Drillers

Unless oil prices are going…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fitch Cuts Long-Term WTI Oil Price Outlook To $50

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 08, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Fitch Ratings has lowered its long-term price assumption for West Texas Intermediate to $50 from $52 a barrel expected earlier, to reflect fragile market balances, inventory overhangs, lower breakevens, and the energy transition going forward.

According to the rating agency’s latest oil and gas price assumptions update on Tuesday, Brent Crude prices are expected at $53 a barrel in the long term in the base-case scenario, compared to a previous forecast of $55 per barrel.

Fitch also reduced its oil price outlook for 2022, expecting Brent Crude prices at $50 per barrel, down from an earlier projection of $53 a barrel, on the back of higher inventories that will have resulted from the pandemic, as well as the fragile supply-demand dynamics and declining breakeven oil prices in many areas. WTI Crude prices are now expected to average $47 a barrel in 2022, down from $50 expected earlier.

“The price reduction comes despite a better-than-expected year-to-date performance due to decisive production cuts by OPEC+, loosened lockdown measures and an economic recovery that has led us to increase our 2020 assumption to USD41/b,” Fitch Ratings said.

The rating agency expects some inventory drawdowns in the second half of this year, and in 2021, after inventories had accumulated at a rate of 6.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2020 as per EIA estimates.

Apart from fundamentals, oil prices in the long term will reflect the ongoing drive for the transition to low-carbon energy sources, Fitch noted.

“The timing for oil demand peaking will be influenced by changes in regulation, taxation and technology, which are difficult to predict, but we believe the energy transition will materially reduce oil consumption growth prospects from the mid-2020s,” the rating agency’s analysts said.

For the Henry Hub natural gas prices, Fitch Ratings left its medium and long-term price assumptions unchanged at $2.45 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), but raised its 2020 average price outlook to $2.10/mcf from $1.85/mcf, thanks to more favorable short-term fundamentals.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Tank On Global Demand Concerns
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000

Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000
What Are Anti-Solar Panels?

What Are Anti-Solar Panels?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com