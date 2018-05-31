Explaining The Double Digit WTI Discount

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.16 +0.12 +0.18%
Brent Crude 2 hours 77.56 -0.16 -0.21%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.948 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 2 hours 70.99 +0.28 +0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 19 hours 74.80 +2.41 +3.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.90 -0.09 -0.14%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.948 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 75.13 +1.85 +2.52%
Murban 19 hours 77.93 +1.80 +2.36%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 72.09 +0.92 +1.29%
Basra Light 19 hours 75.99 +0.33 +0.44%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.15 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Girassol 19 hours 76.97 +0.80 +1.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 30 mins 40.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.71 +2.73 +7.00%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.21 +0.58 +0.88%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.46 +1.48 +2.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.21 +1.48 +2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.71 +1.48 +2.46%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.21 +1.48 +2.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 63.50 -1.25 -1.93%
Giddings 19 hours 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.41 -0.93 -1.25%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 60.99 -1.17 -1.88%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 64.94 -1.17 -1.77%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 64.94 -1.17 -1.77%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 63.49 -1.17 -1.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.47 +1.48 +2.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours EV to triple
  • 31 mins Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 6 hours Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 8 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 1 hour A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 1 hour Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 4 hours MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 16 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation
  • 12 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 9 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 14 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 20 hours The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 15 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 1 day Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 1 day Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 6 hours Strong message from EU’s Tusk: ‘With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?’

Breaking News:

Shell Starts Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico Oil Project Ahead Of Schedule

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall Despite Iran, Venezuela, Libyan Supply Outages

WTI and Brent pared gains…

Alt Text

Farmers Reeling From High Oil Prices

Rising oil prices do not…

Alt Text

Oil Slides As Saudis, Russia Consider 1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Oil prices fell on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Explaining The Double Digit WTI Discount

By Nick Cunningham - May 31, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Transcanada pipeline

Global oil benchmarks are suddenly heading in different directions, upending what have consistently been close linkages between prices in various parts of the world.

To be sure, oil prices have declined everywhere over the past week on news that OPEC and Russia might agree to lift production levels. But regional differences are wreaking havoc on the oil market, dragging down some benchmark contracts more than others.

Western Canada Select (WCS), for instance, consistently trades at a discount to WTI, but the spread has widened recently. On May 23, WCS traded $17 per barrel lower than WTI, which is, to be sure, a very large discount. However, WCS has plunged this week, and by May 31 the Canadian heavy oil benchmark was trading at $41 per barrel, or $25 below WTI.

Pipelines are full and the bottleneck in Alberta is weighing on the Canadian benchmark. This has pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extreme lengths to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built. But, the ceiling on midstream capacity is expected to persist, perhaps for several more years.

Pipeline problems are not unique to Canada. The Permian basin has continued to grow oil production, but the region’s pipeline network is not adding capacity fast enough. The most recent data suggests that the pipelines from West Texas to the Gulf Coast are full and Permian producers are scrambling to find takeaway capacity by rail or even by truck, which, needless to say, is expensive and inefficient, forcing producers to accept steep discounts for their oil. Related: Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

For the last few weeks, Midland WTI has traded at a double-digit discount relative to WTI in Houston or Cushing. No new pipeline capacity is imminent, and in fact, the shortfall could grow over the next year. While the Midland discount is around $10 per barrel now, futures for November 2018 has Midland trading at a $17-per-barrel discount, a reflection of the fact that the pipeline bottleneck will only grow worse over the course of this year.

WTI, for its part, is trading at a multi-year low relative to Brent. As of May 31, WTI was down below $67 per barrel during midday trading, dropping to an $11-per-barrel discount relative to Brent. Again the blowout in the spread is the result of surging shale production at a time when supply is restricted elsewhere in the world.

(Click to enlarge)

Brent, meanwhile, has lost ground relative to the Dubai benchmark. This is the result of tighter supplies in the Middle East, which has pushed up prices. Not only is OPEC keeping supply off of the market, reducing flows, but the scrapping of the Iran nuclear deal has also raised fears of supply outages from the Middle East. The discount for Dubai relative to Brent has shrunk to less than $3 per barrel, the lowest spread in months.

“The three benchmarks -- Brent, WTI and Dubai -- have been fluctuating based on a combination of domestic factors, as well as wider geopolitical risks,” Den Syahril, an analyst at industry consultant FGE, told Bloomberg. “WTI is currently reflecting inland economics, as the U.S. struggles to bring oil to its coast. Brent and Dubai, on the other hand, are pricing in geopolitical tensions around U.S.-Iran sanctions, as well as uncertainties around the upcoming decision between OPEC and its allies.” Related: The Biggest Challenge For U.S. Oil Exports

Obviously, American crude priced at more than $10 per barrel below oil found elsewhere in the world makes it highly attractive to buyers. That should result in an explosion in U.S. crude oil exports in the coming weeks. Export levels have already been trending up for the past year, but the price differential is now at its highest level in more than three years, likely sparking a stampede of purchases from Asian buyers, for example.

Bloomberg reports that refiners in South Korea, India, Thailand, China and Japan are scrambling to buy up as much U.S. shale oil as possible from where they can get it, including from the Eagle Ford, the Bakken and the Permian. Interestingly, Chinese buyers are cut purchases from Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive month, swapping them out with more American cargoes. Why buy oil from the Middle East for $10-per-barrel more than from the U.S.?

It is often said that the oil market is global, that oil is a “fungible” commodity, meaning that prices are largely the same everywhere. There are always regional discrepancies, but as a general rule, oil is globally priced. However, infrastructure bottlenecks, geopolitical fears, supply increases and outages are cropping up in various parts of the world, leading to an unusual divergence in the top benchmarks. With many of those factors not set to immediately go away, the price differentials may not dissipate anytime soon.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Slides As Saudis, Russia Consider 1 Million Bpd Output Boost
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com