The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.92 -0.29 -0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.37 -0.35 -0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.891 +0.006 +0.21%
Mars US 4 hours 70.71 +2.08 +3.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
Urals 21 hours 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Mexican Basket 6 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.891 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 73.28 -2.15 -2.85%
Murban 21 hours 76.13 -2.15 -2.75%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 71.17 +1.93 +2.79%
Basra Light 21 hours 75.66 +0.96 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 75.33 +1.90 +2.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Girassol 21 hours 76.17 +1.74 +2.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 40.23 -7.40 -15.54%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.73 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.73 -1.25 -1.84%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.98 -1.75 -3.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.73 -2.90 -5.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.73 -2.90 -5.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.73 -1.40 -2.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.23 -5.15 -7.88%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.73 -3.90 -6.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 21 hours 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 6 days 74.34 -2.72 -3.53%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 -1.25 -2.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.99 -1.15 -1.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 5 hours Challenge for Petroleo Brasileiro: Brazil Oil Workers Begin Strike In New Blow To Government
  • 2 hours Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 1 hour Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 11 hours Trump Again Expresses Regret For Choosing Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
  • 2 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 2 hours The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 3 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 7 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 12 hours Who is hacking my house?
  • 5 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 hour Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 13 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 14 hours Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 13 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 4 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Alt Text

IEA: EVs Could Cut Oil Demand By 2.5 Million Bpd By 2030

The International Energy Agency expects…

Alt Text

Why U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

With the WTI-Brent spread having…

Alt Text

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Oil prices have surged in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

By Nick Cunningham - May 30, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Crude pipeline

In a desperate bid to keep its last remaining proposed oil pipeline alive, Canada has decided to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline system for an estimated C$4.5 billion.

Canada will pay Kinder Morgan for the money that the company has already spent on the expansion project as well as for the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which has a capacity of about 300,000 bpd.

Trans Mountain runs from Alberta to British Columbia and the proposed expansion would be a twin line that would triple the system’s carrying capacity to 890,000 bpd. British Columbia has vowed to block the pipeline even though the federal government supports the project. BC’s opposition had nearly killed the project…and still might finish it off despite the gamble by the federal government to nationalize the pipeline system.

As Reuters discovered, it appears that Canada has been taken for a ride by Kinder Morgan. The Texas-based pipeline company structured deals in such a way that it couldn’t lose, even if the project stalled. “Kinder Morgan cut creative deals with lenders and oil producers to shield itself from massive write-downs like the ones taken recently by rivals TransCanada Corp and Enbridge Inc in canceling controversial pipeline projects,” Reuters wrote.

These deals included requiring oil producers to pay even if the project was blocked by regulatory holdups. Also, the 26 lenders that Kinder Morgan negotiated with agreed to exempt the pipeline company from penalties on loans if the project was delayed or obstructed because of political problems. Related: The Biggest Challenge For U.S. Oil Exports

All of that made Kinder Morgan more than willing to walk away, putting intense pressure on the Canadian government to resolve the dispute. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first proposed to indemnify the project from risk, but ultimately decided to purchase it outright as the May 31 deadline neared.

“Kinder Morgan wins,” Brian Kessens, managing director investment firm Tortoise, which holds shares in Kinder Morgan Inc., told Reuters. “That’s a very fair price.”

Kinder Morgan agreed, hailing the payout from Canada. “This is a great day, not only for our company but for Canada,” CEO Steve Kean said. And as for who will manage the pipeline project while it’s under government ownership, Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he hopes to hire people from…Kinder Morgan.

First Nations and environmental groups assailed Trudeau for buying out the project. “We are absolutely shocked and appalled that Canada is willingly investing taxpayers’ money in such a highly controversial fossil fuel expansion project,” Grand Chief Stewart Philip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, told the Toronto Star. “We will not stand down no matter who buys this ill-fated and exorbitantly priced pipeline.”

In a scathing article in The Guardian, environmentalist Bill McKibben called Justin Trudeau “the world’s newest oil executive,” and said that “the cutest, progressivest, boybandiest leader in the world” is going “fully in the tank for the oil industry.”

But it wasn’t just First Nations and environmentalists. Trudeau is coming under fire from all sides. Even the Conservatives criticized the government for leaving taxpayers on the hook for the project. Kinder Morgan only paid $550 million for the Trans Mountain pipeline back in 2007. Trudeau has decided to fork over $C3.4 billion for a system that is a now a decade older with no plan on how to get the expansion constructed. “Kinder Morgan wasn’t asking for the money. They were asking for certainty and a pathway to get the get the project built,” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said. “The prime minister is forcing Canadian taxpayers to pay for his failure.”

Obviously, not everyone is against the project. The oil industry welcomed the news, although cautioned that it shouldn’t become the norm. “We think that today’s announcement is based on extraordinary circumstances,” Tim McMillan, CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said in a press conference Tuesday. “We don’t want to find ourselves in this situation again.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was desperate to push the project forward, arguing that the lack of pipeline capacity – Alberta’s pipelines are just about full – are costing Canadian oil producers C$15 billion annually.

He’s right on that account. The cost of pipeline bottlenecks continues to weigh on Canada’s oil industry. Western Canada Select (WCS), a benchmark that tracks heavy oil in Canada, has traded at a significant discount to WTI (which, in turn, has seen its discount widen relative to Brent). Related: The Biggest Challenge For U.S. Oil Exports

WCS fell to the mid-$40s per barrel this week, more than $20 lower than WTI and nearly $30 lower than Brent. Although some of the discount is due to transportation costs and quality issues, the price differential has exploded over the past year as Alberta’s available takeaway capacity has all but vanished.

The problem for Trudeau, however, is that it isn’t at all clear that his takeover of Kinder Morgan’s pipeline will resolve outstanding issues. The plan consists of purchasing the pipeline system, clearing the political obstacles, and then selling off the project to a private company again.

But it remains to be seen if the federal government can bulldoze British Columbia into allowing the project to move forward. The government also does not have a buyer in mind to eventually take on the project.

In a less-than-optimistic sign, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said that the government does not want to own the pipeline for a long period of time, but he conceded that it could remain the owner for the “medium term.” While he didn’t elaborate on what that actually means, his comment suggests the Trans Mountain Expansion is not moving forward anytime soon.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Oil Companies Look To Skirt Biofuel Quotas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com