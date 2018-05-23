Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.73 -0.11 -0.15%
Brent Crude 12 mins 79.70 -0.14 -0.18%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.955 +0.019 +0.65%
Mars US 3 hours 73.09 -0.26 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.19 +0.98 +1.29%
Urals 20 hours 75.48 -1.71 -2.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.30 -1.24 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.22 +0.72 +1.07%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.955 +0.019 +0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 76.28 -0.65 -0.84%
Murban 20 hours 79.53 -0.65 -0.81%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.04 -1.42 -1.91%
Basra Light 20 hours 77.84 +0.36 +0.46%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 77.60 -1.44 -1.82%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.30 -1.24 -1.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.30 -1.24 -1.54%
Girassol 20 hours 78.35 -1.24 -1.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.19 +0.98 +1.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 51.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.20 +0.10 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.45 +0.10 +0.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.30 -0.15 -0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.20 +1.10 +1.69%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.45 +0.10 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 62.45 +0.10 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.95 +0.35 +0.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.70 -0.15 -0.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 63.45 +0.35 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.24 +0.18 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Giddings 20 hours 62.25 -0.25 -0.40%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.81 +1.19 +1.51%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 65.79 -0.29 -0.44%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.74 -0.29 -0.41%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.74 -0.29 -0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 68.29 -0.29 -0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 2 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 9 hours Russia attacks (again):Cyber Firms Warn On Suspected Russian Plan To Attack Ukraine
  • 10 hours Hamburg Becomes First German City To Ban Diesel Vehicles
  • 12 mins $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 10 hours Euro Zone Economy Slowdown Sharper Than Expected In May
  • 17 mins Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 16 mins How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 11 hours Trump Oil
  • 12 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 20 hours Iran and sanctions
  • 22 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 19 hours Uniper Converts Wind Power to Methane
  • 19 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 6 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 6 hours Trade war with China on hold

Breaking News:

The UK North Sea Is Back With Successful Oil Licensing Round

Alt Text

Why Southern Company Just Sold Billions In Prime Assets

In a somewhat surprising move,…

Alt Text

IEA ‘Ready To Act’ To Keep Oil Markets Well Supplied

IEA’s Director for Energy Markets…

Alt Text

Skeptic Geologist Warns: Permian’s Best Years Are Behind Us

Arthur Berman, a geologist that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

By Nick Cunningham - May 23, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil rig

The Permian isn’t just suffering from a bottleneck for oil, but also for natural gas.

In 2016, for instance, gas flows leaving the Permian typically clocked in at about 3.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), according to S&P Global Platts. That number has ballooned to 6.3 Bcf/d as of May 2018.

Obviously, the surge in gas flows from the Permian is the result of a massive increase in gas production. Gas output has surged more than 135 percent since 2013 and is expected to rise to just shy of 10.5 Bcf/d (including natural gas liquids) in June 2018. The problem is that the region’s ceiling on takeaway capacity stands at about 7.3 Bcf/d.



Skyrocketing natural gas production has unsurprisingly weighed on regional prices. According to S&P Global Platts, natural gas prices at the Waha Hub in West Texas traded at an 8-cent per MMBtu discount to Henry Hub two years ago, but that discount widened to about $1/MMBtu this month.

With so much gas on their hands, Permian drillers have resorted to higher rates of flaring. The Environmental Defense Fund estimates that top Permian producers are flaring as much as 10 percent of their gas. “This flaring is so extreme, it can be seen from space,” EDF says. “In 2015 alone, enough Texas Permian natural gas was flared to serve all of the Texas household needs in the Permian counties for two and a half years.”

S&P Global Platts reported that gas flows to Mexico have increased over the past few weeks, relieving some pressure. But infrastructure within Mexico hasn’t been able to keep up with the supply of gas north of the border, so some of the pipelines are under-utilized. In any event, the gas volumes moving to Mexico will be swamped by new supply coming online in the Permian. At some point, the glut of gas could force curtailments in drilling. Related: OPEC Could “Relax” Production Cuts

Surplus gas is the byproduct of the frenzied pace of oil drilling. Meanwhile, the bottleneck for oil is arguably just as bad, except because oil is the primary target for shale drillers in the Permian – and not gas – the inability to move oil will be a much bigger obstacle to higher production levels.

Clogged pipelines and a crowded shale patch are starting to force some companies to look elsewhere. For example, ConocoPhillips is looking to places like the Eagle Ford and the Bakken because the Permian is becoming saturated. “Now that people have left the Eagle Ford and gone to the Permian and other places around the U.S., we're seeing the opportunity," Conoco CEO Ryan Lance said earlier this month, according to the Houston Chronicle. "The cost structure is lower, and we're not seeing the sort of rapid inflation you're seeing in the Permian." Conoco’s output in the Eagle Ford (163,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day) vastly exceeds its operations in the Permian (19,000 boe/d).

That strategy certainly goes against the grain – a lot of shale-focused drillers have disposed of Eagle Ford and Bakken assets in order to become increasingly concentrated in the Permian. Conoco is going in the opposite direction.

However, they actually aren’t the only ones pivoting away from the Permian as West Texas becomes too crowded. The Eagle Ford and the Bakken have seen a revival of sorts over the past few quarters, with rig counts and production rebounding. Shale executives have begun to boast about their diversified holdings when speaking to shareholders or analysts, a marked shift from the allure of the pure-play Permian driller.

With both gas and oil pipeline capacity just about tapped out, shale companies could be forced to cut back on the pace of drilling. New pipelines are in the works, but new conduits aren’t expected to come online until the second half of 2019. Related: Will The U.S. Push Venezuela Into The Abyss?

Surplus oil is currently being sold locally in the Midland region, depressing prices. The discount for WTI in Midland relative to Cushing ballooned to double digits this month, which is to say, Permian drillers have been getting less than $60 per barrel for their oil while everyone else is selling WTI at just over $70.

But while there are plenty of warning signs that the Permian is overheating, any curtailments have yet to show up in the data. The EIA expects the Permian to add 78,000 bpd of new supply in June compared to May, and 225 million cubic feet per day of extra gas supply. Plus, the Permian has seen an additional 15 rigs added into the field since April.

However, there is a bit of a lag time between price signals and a change in drilling plans, so the damage from the blowout in the Midland price differential due to the sudden lack of pipeline capacity has yet to be truly reflected in the production figures.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Mexico’s Oil Sector Set For A Jolt
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?
Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 How An

How An "Oil Price Shock" Will Hurt The U.S. Economy

 Brent Breaks $80 On Flurry Of Bullish News

Brent Breaks $80 On Flurry Of Bullish News

 EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com