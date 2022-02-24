EIA Inventory Report Fails To Arrest Oil Price Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.49 +5.39 +5.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.05 +7.21 +7.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 4.850 +0.227 +4.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.013 +0.183 +6.48%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.878 +0.153 +5.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 89.90 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.878 +0.153 +5.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.15 -2.26 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.88 -2.57 -2.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 91.15 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.33 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.68 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 78.00 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 94.25 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 92.50 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 90.40 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 89.65 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 93.20 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 87.85 +0.19 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.49 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.99 +3.03 +3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 13 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 5 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 22 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 16 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

USPS Replaces Fleet With Gasoline Vehicles Despite Biden EV Plan

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

High oil prices are encouraging…

Oil Rises On Low U.S. Inventories, OPEC’s Upbeat Demand Forecast

Oil Rises On Low U.S. Inventories, OPEC’s Upbeat Demand Forecast

Oil prices reversed earlier losses…

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

With oil prices nearing $100,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Inventory Report Fails To Arrest Oil Price Rally

By Irina Slav - Feb 24, 2022, 10:09 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices continued higher today even after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories had added 4.5 million barrels in the week to February 18.

This compared with a build of 1.1 million barrels for the previous week.

In fuels, the EIA reported draws.

Gasoline inventories, according to the agency’s estimates, shed 600,000 barrels in the week to February 18, which compared with a decline of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week.

Production of gasoline last week averaged 9.3 million barrels per day, which compared with 8.8 million barrels per day a week earlier.

In middle distillate fuels, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 600,000 barrels for the week to February 18, which compared with a draw of 1.6 million barrels a week earlier.

Middle distillate fuel production averaged 4.7 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 4.6 million barrels daily a week earlier.

Refineries processed 15.2 million barrels per day last week, which compared with 14.9 million barrels per day during the previous week.

Imports last week averaged 6.8 million bpd in the week to February 18, which compared with 5.8 million bpd a week earlier.

Brent crude topped $100 per barrel this week after the latest developments in Ukraine, which represent a sharp escalation to an open military conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Sanctions against Russia announced by the UK, the EU, and the United States earlier this week also served to push prices higher on worries that Russia may decide to shrink its oil and gas exports, disrupting global supply balance. More sanctions are on the table, as well.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was over $103 per barrel after touching $105, with West Texas Intermediate at close to $98 per barrel. Both benchmarks were up by more than 6 percent from opening. This is the first time since 2014 when Brent has traded over $100 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Wall Street Can’t Afford To Turn Its Back On Fossil Fuels
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com