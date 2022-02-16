Surprise Crude Build Fails To Derail The Oil Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.62 -1.45 -1.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.79 -1.49 -1.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.632 +0.326 +7.57%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.791 -0.069 -2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.608 -0.061 -2.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 90.97 -3.39 -3.59%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.608 -0.061 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.72 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.07 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.04 -2.21 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 79 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.95 -2.27 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.56 -1.98 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 77.97 -3.39 -4.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 94.22 -3.39 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 92.47 -3.39 -3.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 90.37 -3.39 -3.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 87.52 -3.39 -3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 87.52 -3.39 -3.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 89.62 -3.39 -3.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 93.17 -3.39 -3.51%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 87.82 -3.39 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 96.20 +1.66 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.02 -3.39 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.26 -3.39 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 7 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Breaking News:

Strong Winds Help Ease Europe’s Energy Crisis

IEA Pleas With OPEC+ For More Oil Supply, Again

IEA Pleas With OPEC+ For More Oil Supply, Again

For a second time this…

5 Hot Small Cap Oil And Gas Stocks

5 Hot Small Cap Oil And Gas Stocks

The index for small-cap stocks,…

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

A surge in U.S. oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Surprise Crude Build Fails To Derail The Oil Rally

By Irina Slav - Feb 16, 2022, 9:41 AM CST
  • Oil product inventories continue to draw.
  • Crude stocks at the Cushing hub saw a 1.9 million barrel draw.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved slightly higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 1.1 million barrels for the week to February 11.

This compares with a draw of 4.8 million barrels estimated for the previous week and an estimated 1.076-million-barrel inventory decline for last week as reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 1.3 million barrels for the week to February 11, which compared with a draw of 1.6 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production last week averaged 8.8 million barrels daily, which compared with 9.4 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 1.6 million barrels for the week to February 11, which compared with a modest draw of 900,000 bpd for the previous week.

Middle distillate production last week averaged 4.6 million barrels daily, which compared with 4.7 million bpd a week earlier.

Refineries processed 14.9 million bpd of crude oil last week, down from 15.6 million bpd for the previous week. Imports stood at 5.8 million bpd, compared with 6.4 million bpd a week earlier.

At the time of writing Brent crude was trading at $95.02 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands for $93.75 per barrel, both up after on Tuesday they slipped on the news of Russia sending some of the troops amassed near the Ukrainian border to their bases after the completion of military drills.

The situation in Ukraine has given oil a huge boost in the past couple of weeks as tension escalated in the form of constant warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent.

The news of the troop moves served to quench some of the concern although the U.S., the UK, and NATO have all demanded to see all troops removed before they calm down.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Report Slams European Banks For Financing Oil And Gas

Next Post

IEA Pleas With OPEC+ For More Oil Supply, Again
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com