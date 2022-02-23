Australia Eyes Key Role In Booming Asian LNG Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.11 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.80 -0.04 -0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.565 +0.067 +1.49%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.817 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.710 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.71 +1.90 +2.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.710 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 77.81 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.06 +1.70 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 92.31 +1.70 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 90.21 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 89.46 +1.70 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.01 +1.70 +1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 87.66 +1.70 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 41 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 2 days Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 36 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 33 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 15 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto Faces Headwinds Despite Record-Breaking Profits

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Within Reach

Nuclear fusion has always been…

Why OPEC Won’t Open The Taps

Why OPEC Won’t Open The Taps

OPEC producers have made it…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Eyes Key Role In Booming Asian LNG Market

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 23, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Australia has ambitious plans for liquefied natural gas exports to Asia, where demand for the superchilled fuel is expected to soar by more than 500% by 2050, as the region moves from coal to the least polluting fossil fuel.

“A strong LNG demand outlook in our region will allow Australia to capitalize on the growth of global spot markets and meet unexpected demand,” said the country’s resources and water minister, Keith Pitt, as quoted by Bloomberg this week.

Australia is one of the top three LNG exporters globally, along with Qatar and the United States. According to the government, it should now focus primarily on seven Asian markets, including Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, to boost its presence in the region. The country will also continue to supply key markets in China, Japan, and South Korea.

In 2020, Australia topped Qatar as the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter, shipping some 78 million tons of the commodity abroad—a record high.

According to the Bloomberg report, Australia’s LNG export income hit some $23 billion in the 12 months to last June. Government forecasts anticipate the value of natural gas to continue rising over the next two decades and beyond.

Australia currently has the biggest nameplate LNG production capacity in the world, at a total 88 million metric tons annually. Qatar is breathing down its neck with plans to boost its own LNG capacity from 77 million to 110 million metric tons annually. The United States, meanwhile, has 107 million metric tons annually in total sanctioned LNG capacity, of which 36 million tons are annually under construction, according to Rystad Energy data.

To catch up with its rivals, Australia is investing heavily in even more LNG capacity despite calls from environmentalists to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels entirely instead of shifting from one fossil fuel—coal—to another.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

North Sea Oil And Gas Investment Is Vital For UK Energy Security

Next Post

Biden Makes Strategic Investment To Counter China's Rare Earth Dominance

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com