Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 93.00 +1.93 +2.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.24 +1.85 +1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.561 +0.130 +2.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.834 +0.052 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 +0.061 +2.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 +0.061 +2.27%

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.39 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.10 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.38 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph down Basra Light 85 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.85 +1.64 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.02 +1.66 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Premium Content

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Russia’s Energy Minister, Nikolai Shulginov, claimed that the optimal oil price would be between $55 and $70.
  • Oil prices broke $99 this morning on the back of Russian troops entering Ukraine after Putin declared Donetsk and Luhansk independent territories.
  • Nikolai Shulginov also claimed that Russia does not support high natural gas prices as they slow down the economy and lower demand.
The optimal oil price for the market is $55-$70 per barrel, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Energy Intelligence in an interview published on Tuesday after oil prices hit a fresh seven-year high and Brent hit $99 a barrel early in the day amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

High oil prices are good for Russia’s budget and for its hard-to-recover oil resources and projects, on the one hand, but oil so high is also hitting other sectors of the economy and slows demand growth, on the other hand, the Russian minister said.

Asked why Russia doesn’t support more production from OPEC+ if Russia believes that $55-$70 is the optimal price, Shulginov told Energy Intelligence that the country is “increasing production within the agreed volumes.”

Russia looks to increase production and exploration in the coming years, the minister added.

Referring to Moscow’s plans about the Arctic Shelf, Shulginov told Energy Intelligence, “Although these are costly reserves, we still believe that Arctic resources can be utilized in future. The Arctic is a storeroom. There is not only oil, but also gas and potentially rare-earth metals.”

Commenting on whether Russia is interested in high natural gas prices, the minister noted, “High prices are not beneficial for Gazprom and Russia at all, because then consumption decreases, purchases go down, the economy slows down. We are not in favor of high prices, we are in favor of stable supplies.”

The latest escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging close to $100 a barrel early on Tuesday, with Brent Crude hitting a new seven-year high of $99 before easing to $97 per barrel. Europe’s natural gas prices also spiked, as the market fears a disruption to energy supplies from the major oil and gas exporter, Russia. The benchmark gas prices in Europe jumped by double digits after Germany said it was freezing the certification of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline in light of the latest events.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

