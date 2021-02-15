U.S. Oil Prices Jump Above $60 Amid Texas Ice Storms

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.28 +0.81 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.27 +0.84 +1.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.033 +0.121 +4.16%
Graph up Mars US 14 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 54 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.033 +0.121 +4.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 4 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 13 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 4 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 4 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 hour Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 6 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 18 mins Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 16 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 12 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Trading Giant Gunvor: $60 Could Be The Ceiling For Oil Prices

Trading Giant Gunvor: $60 Could Be The Ceiling For Oil Prices

Oil prices are unlikely to…

Barclays: WTI To Average $52 In 2021

Barclays: WTI To Average $52 In 2021

Barclays expects the U.S. oil…

Energy Commodities Rally: Oil Nears $60, Natural Gas Jumps Above $3

Energy Commodities Rally: Oil Nears $60, Natural Gas Jumps Above $3

Oil prices were closing in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Prices Jump Above $60 Amid Texas Ice Storms

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The U.S. benchmark oil price rallied above $60 per barrel early on Monday, the highest price since January last year, as an Arctic winter blast swept through Texas, raising concerns about potential disruptions to shale production in the top oil-producing state and logistics on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

As of 9:26 a.m. ET on Monday, the West Texas Intermediate Crude price had rallied 1.38 percent at $60.26. Brent Crude prices were also up and broke above $63 per barrel, at $63.11, up 1.12 percent on the day.

Winter storms in Texas have raised concerns about disruptions to shale supply, analysts say.

The price of oil on Monday “resumed its tightening supply-led rally, now with the added boost from an arctic blast in the US reaching all the way down to Texas to potentially disrupt flows from the Permian, America’s largest shale patch,” Saxo Bank analysts said early on Monday.

WTI prices have now rallied by 16 percent in February alone, after both benchmarks ended last week their longest streak of consecutive daily gains in two years.

The rally resumed on Friday and continued on Monday amid expectations of a further drawdown in global inventories and hopes that the U.S. would still pass the stimulus package.

In recent weeks, oil prices have also been supported by increased vaccination rates as well as by falling COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the world’s biggest economy, the United States.

The current price levels, if they hold until early March, could push some OPEC+ producers to demand more aggressive easing of the cuts when the group will meet to discuss oil production from April 1, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday.

“At current price levels, one would expect that a number of producers would push for a further easing, and this is the stance we would expect to see taken from Russia,” the strategists said, adding that “However, OPEC+ will be keen to avoid a repeat of the meeting in March last year, when the previous deal fell apart.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com