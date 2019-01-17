Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Canada’s Oil Trades At Smallest Discount To WTI In A Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 17, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Refinery

Canada’s benchmark heavy oil price has recovered since the oil-rich Alberta province mandated in December an oil production cut of more than 300,000 bpd, with the discount of Canadian oil to the U.S. benchmark WTI narrowing to its lowest in a decade.

Last Friday, the discount of Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands—to WTI narrowed to just US$7 a barrel, the smallest discount since March 2009, according to data from RBC Capital Markets quoted by The Wall Street Journal—a sign that the oil production curtailment has started to work in lifting the price of Canadian oil.

Source: OilPrice Data

As Canadian oil production was growing last year, takeaway capacity constraints and maintenance at U.S. refineries in the fall of 2018 drove down the price of WCS to as low as US$14 a barrel in October and November, with its discount to WTI at around US$50 a barrel.

In early December, the Alberta government moved in to shore up the price of Canadian heavy oil and in the most drastic measure yet, the province of Alberta mandated an oil production cut of 325,000 bpd for three months starting January 2019. The glut and the resulting low oil prices cost Canadians US$60 million (C$80 million) a day, Premier Rachel Notley said in early December.

Early last week—and a week into Alberta’s oil cuts—Canadian crude oil hit the highest price level in more than a year on growth in crude-by-rail shipments. As a result of the increase in oil-by-rail shipments, Western Canadian Select traded at a discount of only US$10.50 to WTI on January 7.  

“The forced cuts caught us all by surprise. Most people, including myself, saw no hope for Canadian differentials for another year or so,” Scott Shelton, a broker at ICAP PLC, told the Journal on Thursday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mike Kom on January 18 2019 said:
    "“The forced cuts caught us all by surprise. Most people, including myself, saw no hope for Canadian differentials for another year or so,” Scott Shelton, a broker at ICAP PLC, told the Journal on Thursday"

    Ummmm, Scott....how could you NOT have known? It was only talked about for weeks beforehand it was implemented. I think you're lying to us. That, or you're some kind of incompetent.

