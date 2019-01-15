Heavy Crude: From Glut To Shortage

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 3 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 4 mins Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 2 hours Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 6 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Blame Oil Price or EVs for Car Market Crash? Auto Recession Has Started
  • 4 hours Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 23 hours Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 22 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 13 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 12 hours North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Orphan Wells

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Alt Text

India’s Crude Demand Growth Shows No Sign Of Slowing

India remains the second biggest…

Alt Text

Is Kuwait’s $500 Billion Oil Plan Overoptimistic?

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel…

Alt Text

Why OPEC+ Output Cuts Take So Long To Materialize

OPEC+ supply cuts have been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Heavy Crude: From Glut To Shortage

By Irina Slav - Jan 15, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
PDVSA heavy crude storage

Just a few months ago Canadian heavy crude oil producers were sending their product to storage amid a painfully deep price discount to West Texas Intermediate that ate into their margins. Chinese refiners took advantage of the cheap Canadian crude and stocked up as well while it was cheap. Now, some are worrying about a shortage of heavy crude that would interfere with the operations of Gulf Coast refineries that process more than 50 percent of the world’s heavy crude oil.

Bloomberg reports some heavy crude grades such as Heavy Louisiana Sweet are already trading at a premium to lighter and typically more expensive grades because of this concern, which seems like it has further to grow. Others are shrinking their discount to Brent and WTI.

In December, Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley ordered a crude oil production cut in the province of 325,000 bpd to clear up stockpiles and prop up the price of the local benchmark. This worked even before the cuts entered into effect, which was at the beginning of this month, but it also coincided with OPEC’s latest production cut agreement. More notably, it coincided with Saudi Arabia’s early production cut start.

“Historically, when the Saudis have cut output, it’s heavy and medium crude,” a senior analyst from consultancy Turner Mason & Co. told Bloomberg’s Robert Tuttle and Sheela Toben. This means lower heavy crude production in Canada has combined with the consistent decline in Venezuelan oil output, unlikely to be reversed in the observable future, and now with expected lower heavy and medium crude production from Saudi Arabia. No wonder prices are spiking. Related: Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown

Heavy crude, according to Bloomberg, accounts for a tenth of the feedstock of refineries around the world. Asian refiners will suffer from the shortage just as much as their U.S. counterparts if it materializes, if not more. But it will also present an opportunity for alternative suppliers of heavy crude, such as Mexican producers if the premium of the usual supplies goes high enough to make these alternative sources of crude competitive. Russia is also a large producer of heavy crude and well positioned to up its deliveries to Asian markets.

While analysts expect the rally to be temporary as the refining industry gears up for the new, low-sulfur bunkering rules of the International Maritime Organization, it has certainly highlighted Canada’s pipeline conundrum. There is robust demand for Canadian heavy crude from U.S. refiners, but not enough capacity to transport it across North America to the Gulf Coast cheaply. The good news for Canadian producers is that cheap or not, if the refineries need it, the refiners will buy it.

The news is good for Saudi Arabia as well, as whatever heavy crude it produces will fetch more per barrel than before. Venezuela, however, is in no position to enjoy higher revenues as most of the oil it exports heads for China and Russia under cash-for-oil agreements signed in the past. Mexico would also reap some benefits despite plans by the new government to refine more crude locally than export it: these are long-term plans that need refining capacity. In short, stakeholders set to benefit from the price rise in heavy crude will likely try to make the best of it while it lasts.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Middle East Gas Game Accelerates As ENI Wins Concessions

Next Post

U.S. ‘Tough Line’ On Iran Depends On Crude Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com