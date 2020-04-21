Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 1.210 +38.840 +103.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.98 -5.59 -21.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.889 -0.035 -1.82%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours -30.03 -49.700 -252.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 18.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 1 day 24.55 +1.50 +6.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 14.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.889 -0.035 -1.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 22.14 +0.10 +0.45%
Graph down Murban 1 day 21.57 -0.07 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 16.68 -1.10 -6.19%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 25.48 -1.22 -4.57%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 16.95 -0.97 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 20.98 -1.50 -6.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 18.16 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 9.880 -2.610 -20.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day -41.00 -55.750 -377.97%
Graph down Giddings 1 day -47.25 -55.750 -655.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day -43.68 -57.500 -416.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day -39.73 -57.500 -323.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day -39.73 -57.500 -323.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day -41.00 -55.750 -377.97%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 21.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 3 hours Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 14 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.
  • 4 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 3 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 10 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 4 mins Shales Death Blow?
  • 31 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 53 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 4 hours Why the Interest
  • 10 hours Steve Bannon slams Biden as a , "Useful Idiot" for China
  • 15 hours Working thru the COVID-19 is very doable
  • 5 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 13 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 15 hours 2019 Was the Final Peak Oil Year... It's Done.

Breaking News:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rejoices At Negative Oil Prices

Alt Text

Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Oil prices spiked on Thursday…

Alt Text

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC has succeeded. On Thursday,…

Alt Text

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

Canadian oil companies have begun…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

By Michael Kern - Apr 21, 2020, 5:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Brent Crude Oil Prices

After yesterday's historic crash which left the West Texas Intermediate U.S. benchmark settling at -$37, panic is beginning to spread through markets, with Brent crude oil prices plummeting by over 20 percent into the $18 range in early morning trading.

The drop, sparked by a perfect storm of COVID-19 fueled demand destruction and global crude storage facilities reaching their limits, is unlike anything markets have ever seen. And it's left every even the most. veteran industry players scratching their heads.

From Asia to North America, all over the world oil producers and traders are looking for just one thing - a place to put their unwanted products.

Supertankers are in high demand and often left idling offshore as on-shore facilities are out of space. In the North Sea, for example, vessels have been parked for days, loaded with gasoline and jet fuel with nowhere to go.

Even the world's largest oil storage firm, Vopak, which operates three main facilities in Singapore, Rotterdam and Fujairah, is saying they're at capacity.

Gerard Paulides, the chief financial officer of Rotterdam-based Royal Vopak NV, noted that “For Vopak, worldwide available capacity that is not in maintenance is almost all gone and from what I hear elsewhere in the world we’re not the only ones.”

Premium: Oil Storage Nears Its Limit

In addition to the storage crisis and COVID-19 fueled demand destruction, Oilprice.com reported that a wave of oil from Saudi Arabia was heading to U.S. shores. And with little commercial space available, the additional crude could potentially force deeper production cuts in the U.S. shale patch in the coming months, an issue that has been the center of a heated debate in Texas.

The Texas Railroad Commission is set to meet again later today to discuss the crisis. Last week the three commissioners failed to come to an agreement regarding mandated cuts across the state, but with WTI prices dropping by 300% yesterday, free-market or not, the commissioners might just change their tune.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

What’s Next For Oil As Prices Go Negative?
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years
$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com