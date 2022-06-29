Bounce In Oil Prices Silences Bearish Calls For Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.5 -2.23 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 115.6 -2.43 -2.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 119.2 -1.38 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.514 -0.056 -0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.819 -0.116 -2.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.819 -0.116 -2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 212 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 97.66 +2.19 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 113.9 +2.19 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 112.2 +2.19 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 110.1 +2.19 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 109.3 +2.19 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 112.9 +2.19 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 107.5 +2.19 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.4 +2.11 +1.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 +2.25 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 120.5 +2.49 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 332 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

The global boom in oil…

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The perfect storm in oil…

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

As fears of a global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bounce In Oil Prices Silences Bearish Calls For Crude

By Alex Kimani - Jun 29, 2022, 8:55 AM CDT
  • Energy stocks posted their worst performance since the start of the pandemic last week.
  • Spare capacity concerns have sparked a comeback in crude.
  • Citi's Ed Morse says that  the oil market is "looser" than OECD inventories indicate, a clear negative cue for oil prices.
Join Our Community

The past few weeks have been a disaster for oil bulls after energy stocks posted their worst performance since the start of the pandemic amid fears that interest rate hikes across the globe could slow global demand. Last week, West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude oil futures fell below $102 a barrel, good for a 22% drop over the past two weeks--the technical definition of a bear market. The funny thing is that this doesn't feel like a bear market, considering that crude is still up about 40% this year. Some oil bulls are not convinced that the epic bull run is over, either, with Goldman Sachs expecting oil prices to top out at $140 per barrel.

At the beginning of this week, spare capacity concerns have sparked a comeback in crude, with WTI trading above $113 on Wednesday morning.

However, at this juncture, the bears continue to claim that the market isn’t as tight as many analysts believe.

Last week, investors sold oil futures at the fastest rate since just after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a deteriorating economic outlook largely to blame.

According to Reuters, money managers and hedge funds sold the equivalent of 71 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to June 21. Based on ICE Futures data by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, that marks the fastest-selling clip since the week ending March 8, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

Related: Australia Is Facing An Energy Crisis Despite Abundance Of Natural Gas

Sales over the last two weeks clocked in at 82 million barrels, effectively reversing purchases of 99 million over the previous four weeks. NYMEX and ICE WTI (-35 million barrels) and Brent (-30 million) were the most heavily sold, with small sales in U.S. diesel (-4 million) and U.S. gasoline (-3 million). Only European gas oil (+1 million) recorded purchases.

In effect, existing bullish long positions were cut by 65 million barrels while 6 million barrels of new bearish shorts were initiated; the net position across all six contracts was cut to just 564 million barrels, down from 647 million barrels, while the ratio of long to short positions fell to 5.68:1 (74th percentile) from 6.68:1 (84th percentile) just a fortnight earlier, implying rampant profit-taking among formerly bullish fund managers.

Looser Markets

But it's not just the futures market portending increasing bearish sentiment in the oil markets. The physical crude markets could be offering tell-tale signs that the bull run could be on its last legs.

Citibank's Ed Morse has released his latest bearish oil report Tuesday, forecasting $75 Brent in 2023 and ~$50 Brent oil prices thereafter.

According to the analyst, the oil market is "looser" than OECD inventories indicate, a clear negative cue for oil prices. Morse says he expects inventory builds in China during Q2 and more than 2mb/d of inventory builds during the final quarter of the year. He then sees Iran ramping production volumes in Q1 2023, while U.S. producers are projected to accelerate growth and grow liquids production a full 1.8mb/d.

Further, Morse says Russian production will not fall nearly as much as the oil bulls have been hoping, and expects Russian production to fall 1.0-1.5mb/d by year end, below the 2.0-3.0mb/d that some analysts have projected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That said, the bulls can take small comfort in the fact that Morse is something of an oil permabear, and started calling for oil prices to fall by 50% back in March at the height of the oil price rally. 

He has, however, been consistent in supporting the bear call, with increased U.S. shale production and more oil from Iran being his main counterpoints. It's also worth noting that current oil prices are much closer to Morse's $75 per barrel target than Rystad Energy's $240 per barrel, which the Norwegian punter had projected for the current summer.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed
Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”

Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com