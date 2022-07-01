Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Supply Tightens

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.4 +2.66 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 +2.40 +2.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 111.2 +3.06 +2.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.722 +0.298 +5.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.676 +0.140 +3.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 100.8 -2.82 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.676 +0.140 +3.95%

Graph down Marine 2 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 214 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 116.8 -1.98 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.8 -4.02 -3.38%

  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 7 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Supply Tightens

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 01, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Crude prices rose 2% on Friday morning. 
  • Oil rebounded on the first day of July after having lost 9% in June.
  • Supply outages in Libya add to the already tight supply situation.
Oil prices started the month of July rising by 2% early on Friday, rebounding from Thursday’s losses after Libya declared force majeure on more crude export terminals, adding further concerns over tight global supply.

As of 10:07 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude was up 1.76% at $107.53 and Brent Crude was gaining 1.87% to $110.83.

Oil rebounded at the start of July after losing 9% in the month of June—the first loss in eight months. The aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed and other central banks last month had the global markets – including the commodities markets and equities – worried that the sharp rise in key rates would lead to a recession in the near future.

The reopening in fits and starts for Shanghai and other Chinese cities with the “zero COVID” policy approach also weighed on oil prices last month.

As July began, market participants turned to the supply picture and outages there are boosting the bulls’ case.

On top of supply losses from Russia, and OPEC and OPEC+ failing to pump to targets, Libya—the perennial wild card—declared force majeure on the oil export terminals of Sidra and Ras Lanuf, in addition to the Al-Feel field, while the Brega and Zueitina oil ports continue to be under force majeure. Libya’s exports have recently ranged from 365,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 409,000 bpd, which is a decrease of 865,000 bpd compared to “normal production rates under normal circumstances,” the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

Commenting on oil’s moves in the coming weeks, Saxo Bank’s Strategy Team said on Friday: “Following a dismal end to the first half, many investors will in the short-term focus mostly on reducing exposure before heading on a much-needed summer vacation.”

“With this in the mind, traders with a macroeconomic focus selling “paper” oil through futures as a hedge against recession may have the upper hand against the physical market where price supportive tightness remains,” the bank’s strategists said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

