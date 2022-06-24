Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.2 +3.97 +3.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.6 +3.56 +3.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.2 +5.31 +4.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.261 +0.022 +0.35%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.838 +0.072 +1.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 10 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 99.17 -5.45 -5.21%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.838 +0.072 +1.92%

Graph down Marine 1 day 106.4 -0.26 -0.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 112.1 +1.67 +1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 106.5 -0.38 -0.36%
Graph down Basra Light 206 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 114.5 +0.71 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.6 +0.31 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 10 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 90.17 -1.92 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 106.4 -1.92 -1.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 104.7 -1.92 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 102.6 -1.92 -1.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 101.8 -1.92 -1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 105.4 -1.92 -1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 100.0 -1.92 -1.88%

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 10 hours 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 10 hours 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Russia Sees Extra $6.4 Billion Oil Revenue In June As Prices Rally

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

Irina Slav

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

By Irina Slav - Jun 24, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • Oil posted its first five-day consecutive losing streak since April this week.
  • Early signs of demand destruction spooked the markets this week.
  • Crude prices have faced headwinds since the Fed decided to hike interest rates by 0.75 percentage points.
As fears of a global recession deepen, oil prices may end the week with the first five-day consecutive losses since April, Bloomberg has reported, also noting the Fed’s intention to tighten monetary policy sharply further.

Last week, the U.S. central bank announced the biggest rate hike since 1994, at 0.75 percentage points, as it tries to rein in inflation using all means available. The move sparked concern among lawmakers, and this week, the Fed’s chair gave testimony to the Senate banking committee.

In it, the official admitted that a recession, although not the desired outcome of monetary tightening, was “certainly a possibility”. Powell added that the success of this latest tightening push depended on external factors, citing the war in the Ukraine and Chinese Covid policies that have seen the country lock down several large cities and regions, which has affected supply chains.

As a result of this tightening, oil prices have been on the decline this week as the market prepares for the possibility of a recession in the world’s largest consumer. On Thursday alone, oil fell by more than 2 percent after Powell’s comments to the Senate, especially since the Fed’s char said his focus on reining in inflation was “unconditional”, Reuters reported.

There are also signs of possible demand destruction, with the WSJ reporting this week that U.S. drivers were curbing consumption by various measures, including carpooling, canceling trips, and working from home.

The latest economic data did not help, either. The flash June reading for the manufacturing purchasing managers index revealed a decline, reinforcing concern about a possible recession and weighing on prices.

Still, with supply remaining tight, volatility in oil remains higher than usual.

“Under these conditions, higher crude oil prices will become super sensitive to any perceived or otherwise increased supply inputs,” Stephen Innes, SPI Asset management managing partner, told Reuters this week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

