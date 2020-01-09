Asian Oil Buyers Unfazed By Iran Crisis

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.39 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.19 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Mars US 3 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Urals 21 hours 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.12 -2.49 -4.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 21 hours 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 21 hours 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.71 -3.39 -8.45%
Canadian Condensate 142 days 53.61 -3.09 -5.45%
Premium Synthetic 132 days 60.01 -3.09 -4.90%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.86 -3.54 -6.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.36 -3.49 -6.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.86 -3.04 -5.08%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.86 -3.84 -7.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 368 days 70.73 +0.22 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -3.25 -6.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.84 -3.09 -4.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 7 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 10 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 1 hour Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 3 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 6 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 4 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 10 hours Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 10 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 16 hours (1) Khamenei has cancer, is dying (2) His choice to lead is Soleimani . . oh he's dead, (3) Iran population 75% under 35 years old (4) U.S. "mistakenly" sent letter to Iraq they were leaving.
  • 19 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Cost “Around” $1 Billion

Alt Text

Oil Ends 2019 On A Bullish Note

Crude oil prices are about…

Alt Text

Oil Set To Move Higher As Markets Await Iranian Retaliation

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and…

Alt Text

The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

Despite OPEC’s best efforts, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asian Oil Buyers Unfazed By Iran Crisis

By Irina Slav - Jan 09, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Basrah tankers

Oil prices rose and fell in the aftermath of the latest escalation between the United States and Iran, but one kind of oil remained more resilient than the rest: heavy crude. 

Heavy crude grades traditionally trade at a discount to lighter crudes, and they still are. But if, as some fear, Iraq becomes a battlefield, this may change.

Asian refineries are the main drivers of heavy crude oil demand even after the new sulfur emissions rules of the International Maritime Organisation took effect at the start of this year. Many warned that IMO 2020 will seriously dampen demand for heavy crude but this doesn’t seem to be the universal case.

S&P Global Platts reported this week that state-owned and private refiners in China and South Korea are turning their attention to South America and Mexico in order to make sure their supply of heavy crude would remain uninterrupted even if things go south in the Middle East and supplies of Iraq’s Basra Heavy are affected.

There is no panic in the industry but there is an increased awareness of the possibility of a supply disruption. To avoid a negative impact on refining activity, Chinese and South Korean companies are making a list of substitutes for Basra Heavy. Top among these are Mexico’s Lula, the Colombian Castilla blend, and Mexico’s Mayan crude.

Colombia’s Castilla and Mexico’s Lula are already popular among Chinese refiners. Imports of Castilla between January and November 2019 rose 21 percent on the year, for example, and chances are they will continue to rise as a more secure alternative to Basra crude.

For South Korean refiners, Mexico’s Mayan crude is the preferred alternative to Iraqi heavy, according to industry sources cited by S&P Global Platts. Despite its high gravity and sulfur content, which make it difficult to process by many refineries, South Korean ones are sophisticated enough to be able to turn it into low-sulfur fuel. Related: Six Of The Hottest Oil Stocks For 2020

Yet, according to other industry sources, heavy crude is not the only problem. Bloomberg reported this week that Chinese and Indian refiners are worrying about the security of supply for another, more popular blend, Basra Light.

Basra Light, a medium sour grade, makes up most of Iraq’s oil exports, most of which are going to China and India. Unlike with heavy crude, there are few alternative suppliers of medium sour crudes. Iran is one, but U.S. sanctions have shrunk its exports severely.

“Demand for Basrah light from Asian refiners has been particularly strong as Iranian sanctions have limited alternative supplies in the region,” Andrew Toumazi, CEO of OTC electronic trading software provider BLOC-X, told Oilprice. “Anxious term buyers will be looking to Angola and Latin America for contingency barrels in the coming months.”

Toumazi added that a supply disruption scenario similar to the Saudi attacks from last September was a realistic one in the coming months.

Mexico also produces medium sour crude but, according to Bloomberg, output is on the decline. Russia also produces medium grades and Canada is a large producer of heavy crude but, according to Bloomberg, Chinese refiners would find it difficult to switch from Iraqi crude to other medium and heavy grades because it makes up their baseload refining volumes.

Meanwhile, Asian refiners are diversifying their suppliers thanks to the growing shale oil production in the United States. Imports of U.S. crude are growing across the continent, but so are imports from other non-Middle Eastern countries. This could be a long-term strategy to reduce the region’s dependence on Middle Eastern oil.

Yet this dependence will remain in place: there is simply too much cheap oil coming out of the Middle East to ignore for developing economies such as China and India—both heavily reliant on imported oil and hence vulnerable to price swings—and even developed economies such as Japan and South Korea.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Tanks As Trump Claims Iran Is Standing Down
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

 The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

 2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 Is This The Future Of Solar?

Is This The Future Of Solar?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com