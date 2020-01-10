Oil Poised For Steepest Weekly Decline Since July

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.32 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Mars US 18 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 2 days 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 2 days 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 2 days 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.26 -1.02 -2.66%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 13 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 3 hours Canada / Iran
  • 10 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 14 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 18 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 20 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 30 mins Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 15 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Congo Looks To Seize Oil Licenses From Corrupt Israeli Billionaire

Alt Text

Oil Set To Move Higher As Markets Await Iranian Retaliation

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Investment bank Goldman Sachs thinks…

Alt Text

Oil Tanks As Trump Claims Iran Is Standing Down

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Poised For Steepest Weekly Decline Since July

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2020, 11:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Oil trader

Oil prices were heading for their worst week since July early on Friday, as fears about a full-blown conflict between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East subsided a week after prices surged on the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander.  

As of 09:51 a.m. EDT on Friday, Brent Crude was down 0.46 percent at US$65.07, while WTI Crude traded below the US$60 a barrel mark, down   1.09 percent at US$58.91.

Oil prices surged last Friday, following the assassination of Iran’s most powerful and visible military leader, Qassem Soleimani, by U.S. forces in Iraq. The attack was carried out following a direct order from U.S. President Donald Trump and was aimed at ‘deterring future attacks’ on U.S. diplomats and service members throughout the region.

Early on Monday, the oil price rally continued, with Brent Crude prices exceeding US$70 a barrel for the first time since May last year. WTI Crude was also up, rising above US$64 a barrel, also the highest price level since May 2019.

On Tuesday, prices started to retreat as investors and speculators awaited an Iranian retaliation for Soleimani’s assassination, but were dialing down the panic that oil supply disruptions may be imminent.

Retaliation came later the same day, sending oil prices up by 4 percent for a few hours.

But then oil prices retreated again, only to further fall later on Wednesday when the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 1.2 million barrels for the first week of the new year.

Despite the two sudden price spikes due to the U.S. and Iran actions over the past week, early on Friday oil prices were below the levels seen just before Soleimani’s assassination and were also set for their biggest weekly loss since the middle of July last year.

The nearest catalyst for oil prices could be the U.S. rig count report from Baker Hughes due out later on Friday.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Asian Oil Buyers Unfazed By Iran Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com