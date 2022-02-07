Aramco Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.38 -0.93 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.83 -0.44 -0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.172 -0.400 -8.75%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.860 -0.015 -0.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.681 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.84 +2.66 +2.95%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 89.36 +1.99 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.681 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.12 +2.76 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 3 days 92.71 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 88.72 +3.77 +4.44%
Graph down Basra Light 69 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 97.48 +4.29 +4.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.00 +3.70 +4.05%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.47 +3.83 +4.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.84 +2.66 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 76.69 +1.50 +1.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 79.46 +2.04 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.31 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.71 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 89.91 +2.04 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.31 +2.04 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.75 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 82.50 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 92.37 +1.83 +2.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.26 +2.04 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.75 +2.00 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 82.50 +4.00 +5.10%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.50 +4.05 +4.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 11 hours Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "small incursion alright"
  • 2 days Ten Joe Biden 2021 Blunders that Killed the American Energy Renaissance
  • 13 hours Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 2 days Pacific Northwest National Laboratories - The path to renewable fuel just got easier
  • 24 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 15 hours World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 15 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 2 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 2 days "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"

Breaking News:

U.S. Considers Chevron Request To Take, Trade Venezuelan Oil

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil jumped to a seven-year…

Will Oil Markets Finally Find Balance In 2022?

Will Oil Markets Finally Find Balance In 2022?

Analysts have diverged on oil…

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

The tight physical supply of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Again

By Irina Slav - Feb 07, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Amid the continued rally in oil prices, Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price for crude exported to Asia, with its flagship Arab Light cargos for March up by $0.60 per barrel to a total $2.80 per barrel premium over the benchmark.

According to Bloomberg, this is the highest price for Arab Light since March 2020, just before the pandemic struck, devastating demand and with it, prices.

Oil prices right now are at the highest in years, with Brent crude touching $94 per barrel in Asian trading today and West Texas Intermediate trading at over $92 per barrel for the first time since 2014.

This week, however, reports that the United States and Iran might be nearing a deal on Iran's nuclear program and U.S. sanctions caused fluctuations in oil prices. If Iran sanctions are lifted, there will be more barrels coming into global markets legally.

However, State Department officials have cautioned against premature optimism as there is still work to be done during the negotiations that resume today in Vienna.

Overall, according to commodity analysts, the sentiment about oil remains bullish because of the tight supply situation, especially after the OPEC+ meeting last week, at which the cartel decided to stick to its original output addition plan, despite growing demand.

"The market tone remained bullish, with investment bankers predicting Brent hitting $100 a barrel and global supply continuing to be tight with OPEC+ not reaching their output targets and the United States not raising output much," the chief analyst of Japanese  Fujitomi Securities told Reuters earlier today.

Kazuhiko Saito added that some traders were wary of the upcoming U.S.-Iran negotiations and did not expect a quick deal, which added to upward price pressure for oil.

Since the start of the year, crude oil benchmarks have gained about 20 percent, and expectations are that Brent crude will hit $100 per barrel before this year's end.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Track For Best January In 30 Years
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com