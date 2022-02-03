The Next Big Problem For U.S. Shale

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.59 +0.32 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 91.11 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.960 +0.072 +1.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.834 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 87.37 +2.01 +2.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 87.36 -1.06 -1.20%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 90.14 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 84.95 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 66 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 93.19 +1.53 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 91.64 +1.06 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 75.19 +1.65 +2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 75.41 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 88.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 85.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 88.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 1 day Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 2 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 3 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

This Week’s Deep Freeze Could Test Texas Grid Resilience Again

This Week’s Deep Freeze Could Test Texas Grid Resilience Again

Freezing temperatures and snow and…

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

The electric vehicle market has…

Who Is Responsible For Cyberattacks On Europe’s Oil Industry

Who Is Responsible For Cyberattacks On Europe’s Oil Industry

Reports of cyberattacks on oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Next Big Problem For U.S. Shale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2022, 7:00 PM CST
  • U.S. oil production growth picked up the pace in the fourth quarter.
  • A big part of the higher capital spending in the U.S. oil industry will be because of cost inflation.
  • Despite cost inflation, the largest oilfield service firms are optimistic that a multi-year upcycle in the industry has begun.
Join Our Community

U.S. oil producers are raising capital spending and activity this year, but they have to contend with surging inflation as cost pressures intensify. 

While oil production growth picked up the pace in the fourth quarter, costs jumped sharply for a third consecutive quarter to a record-high reading among oilfield services firms "suggestive of significant cost pressures," the Dallas Fed Energy Survey for Q4 found. 

In 2022, part of the higher capital spending in the U.S. oil industry will be because of cost inflation. This will not be the highest portion of the increased expenditure, but it will contribute to an overall higher capex this year compared to the previous two years of frugal spending. 

As many of the drilled-but-uncompleted (DUC) wells have been exhausted throughout 2021 when companies largely abstained from new well drilling until they go through the DUC inventory, the industry will have to spend more on drilling in 2022. 

"Add rapid cost inflation into the mix, and capital spending could rise by almost 20 percent just to maintain production at the same level as last year," warned the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) oil and gas analyst Trey Cowan, and energy finance analyst Clark Williams-Derry. 

Cost Pressures 

"These cost increases will land first on oilfield service firms—who may not be able to pass the costs on to producers," Cowan and Williams-Derry noted. 

A total of 72.1 percent of oil and gas support service firms reported an increase in input costs in Q4, compared to just 2.3 percent that reported a decrease in input costs, according to the Dallas Fed survey. At the same time, the prices received for the services remained unchanged for 65.1 percent of the oilfield service firms in the survey. 

The services firms could bear a disproportionate share of the cost increases, IEEFA's analysts said. 

"The general E&P consensus for well cost inflation in 2022 appears to be anywhere from 5-15%, with many caveats across the board depending on the focus of the operator and the landscape of available service providers," Rystad Energy said in an analysis in November. 

"Across the various operators, steel, labor and fuel were all flagged as areas of special concern in 2022 that would contribute the most to rising well costs," the energy research firm said. 

However, many E&P companies have pointed to continued efficiency gains as potential offsets to rising costs.  

"We continue to manage our costs, we think, very well in the Permian and across our portfolio. Our capital budget, which we announced in December, expected some COGS increase, modest in the low single digits. And what we might be seeing a little bit more than that in the Permian, it's very manageable and we think we can offset it with efficiencies," Chevron's CFO Pierre Breber said on the earnings call last week. During the call, CEO Mike Wirth noted that Chevron's production in the Permian would rise by around 10 percent this year compared to 2021. 

Capex And Production Rising

ExxonMobil, for its part, grew its Permian production from 2020 to 2021 by over 25 percent, CEO Darren Woods said this week, adding that "Our expectation, as we go into 2022, is to grow another 25%."

Exxon's 2021 production in the Permian rose by nearly 100,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day to around 460,000 boepd. 

It's not only Exxon and Chevron that plan higher production in their core assets in the U.S. shale patch. 

Per Dallas Fed's survey, 44 percent of executives said they expect capital spending to increase slightly, while an additional 31 percent anticipate a significant increase in capex this year compared to 2021. 

A total of 49 percent of 88 E&P firms polled in the survey in December pointed to "grow production" as their primary goal in 2022. 

However, small firms—those producing less than 10,000 bpd—are more inclined to boost production, while this goal was cited as primary at only 24 percent of large E&P firms. The most-selected response among small firms was "grow production," while the most-selected response among large firms was "reduce debt," the survey showed. 

Top Oilfield Service Providers Upbeat Despite Cost Pressures

Despite cost inflation, the largest oilfield service firms are optimistic that a multi-year upcycle in the industry has begun.  

Halliburton, for example—the top provider of services in the U.S. shale patch—saw its completion and production division finish 2021 with a 15 percent operating margin, "driven by activity improvement despite inflationary pressures," chairman and CEO Jeff Miller said. 

"I am excited about the accelerating multi-year upcycle. I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth," Miller said last month.

Inflation is more acute, and it's more pronounced in some parts of some basins, but it's a market condition and "something that we always deal with," Schlumberger's CEO Olivier Le Peuch said on the earnings call in January.  

"Turning to 2022, more specifically, we expect an increase in capital spending of at least 20% in North America, impacting both the onshore and offshore markets, while internationally, capital spending is projected to increase in the low-to-mid teens, building momentum from a very strong exit in the second half of 2021," Le Peuch added. 

While the shale patch is raising capital spending and production, it has to contend with rising costs, which, if not offset by efficiency gains, could eat into the 2022 profit margins of the producers that enjoyed record cash flows in 2021.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022
Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom
Oil Markets Bullish As Brent Breaks $90

Oil Markets Bullish As Brent Breaks $90



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com