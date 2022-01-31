Oil Prices On Track For Best January In 30 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.87 +1.05 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 91.26 +1.23 +1.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.900 +0.261 +5.63%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.768 -0.018 -0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.562 +0.020 +0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.562 +0.020 +0.77%

Graph down Marine 4 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 4 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 63 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 73.97 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.22 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.42 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 90.25 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.26 +0.41 +0.46%

Nigeria Lost Half A Billion In Oil Revenue To Force Majeure In December

Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

Tightening supply and rebounding demand…

Oil Approaches $90 On Firm Demand, Ukraine Invasion Fears

Oil Approaches $90 On Firm Demand, Ukraine Invasion Fears

Oil rose early on Wednesday…

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

The tight physical supply of…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices On Track For Best January In 30 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • The Russia-Ukraine crisis is still bringing a risk premium to energy prices.
  • Oil prices rose early on Monday, poised for a 17-percent jump this month.
  • Oil posted its strongest January performance in at least 30 years.
Oil prices rose early on Monday, poised for a 17-percent jump this month—the strongest January performance in at least 30 years—as global supply struggles to keep up with rebounding demand.

As of 7:47 a.m. EST on the last trading day of January, WTI Crude was up 0.67% at $87.40, and Brent Crude traded at $91.14, up 1.16%.

The Brent March contract expires on January 31, and April is the more active contract now. The six-month spread in Brent was in its strongest backwardation since 2013 as of trade close on Friday, signaling a tightening market with prices of near-term contracts higher than those further out in time.

The winter storm on the U.S. East Coast has pushed fuel demand higher in recent days, and geopolitical concerns also continue to support oil prices early on Monday.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is still bringing a risk premium to energy prices amid fears of disruptions of supply in case Russia invades Ukraine, and the West imposes sanctions on Moscow.

The other geopolitical flare-up is in the Middle East, where the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported a third attack this month, following the deadly attack with drones from the Iran-aligned Houthis two weeks ago and intercepted missiles last week.

On Monday, the UAE again said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group, with the UAE Defense Ministry saying there were no casualties. The ministry affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” Emirates news agency WAM reported.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is meeting on Wednesday to decide production levels for March, while the market is looking at how much of the increase the alliance can actually deliver.

“Instead of the expected 400k barrels per day increase, the market is more interested in finding out how much the group can deliver after more than half of its members struggled in recent months, thereby supporting a continued rally,” Saxo Bank said on Monday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 31 2022 said:
    If indeed oil prices had the best January in 30 years, it is because it is the first time ever in 30 years to my knowledge that the global oil market found itself unpinned by a unique combination: the most bullish global oil market since 2014 and definite indications that the market is already in a supercycle phase defined as a sustained expansion usually driven by robust growth in demand.

    This combination will see Brent crude soaring beyond $120 a barrel in the next few years aided by a tightening market and occasionally the odd geopolitical development.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




