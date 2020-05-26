The State Of Texas Collected Huge Royalty Check Before Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.49 +0.24 +0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 35.35 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.791 +0.060 +3.47%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 4 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.791 +0.060 +3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 4 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 44 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 1 hour 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 3 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 5 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 5 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 3 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 8 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 10 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 11 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 13 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 36 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 1 hour Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 3 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday
  • 8 hours Why 2030-Isn.t-The-Magic-Year-For-Electric-Vehicles

Breaking News:

Australia Embarks On A Mammoth Renewable Energy Exporting Project

Morgan Stanley Says The Worst Is Over For Oil

Morgan Stanley Says The Worst Is Over For Oil

The worst for oil is…

Oil Prices Set For Second Consecutive Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Set For Second Consecutive Weekly Gain

Oil prices were poised for…

When Will The Next Oil Price Cycle Begin?

When Will The Next Oil Price Cycle Begin?

COVID-19 has devastated the global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The State Of Texas Collected Huge Royalty Check Before Price Crash

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The state of Texas collected at least US$13.4 billion in the form of royalties and taxes from the oil and gas industry last year, just before the oil price crash, the Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA).

According to the association’s data, the oil and gas industry in Texas paid the state a total of US$11.3 billion worth of taxes and another US$2.1 billion in royalties last year, up by 14 percent compared to 2018.

Part of the 2019 tax and royalty proceeds from the oil industry will go to the state of Texas’ US$8 billion Rainy Day Fund. The 2019 state income from oil and gas activities are expected to help balance the Texas budget for the next financial year, according to PBPA, as quoted by the Houston Chronicle.

In fiscal year 2019, amid record oil and gas production, the oil and natural gas industry in Texas paid a total of US$16.3 billion in local taxes and state royalties—the highest taxes the industry has paid to the state of Texas on record, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) said in a report earlier this year.

The taxes and royalties paid in 2019 were up by 16 percent compared to the taxes the industry had paid in 2018, according to the association, which estimated that in 2019, qfc66666dem 2,the oil and gas industry contributed about US$44 million a day to state and local revenue.

This year, however, the state of Texas and all other oil-producing states in America are expected to see their tax and royalty proceeds from the oil and gas industry significantly reduced because of the oil price crash and the crisis in the shale industry as producers idle rigs and curtail production.

Oil towns in Texas, North Dakota, Alaska, Wyoming, and Oklahoma are accustomed to the boom-and-bust nature of the oil industry. But this time around, the economic prospects and job losses are aggravated by the layoffs in the hospitality and entertainment industry during the lockdowns, and the oil towns and counties could take years to recover, officials fear.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$30 Oil Isn’t Good Enough For U.S. Shale
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?
U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com