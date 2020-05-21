U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 34.02 +0.53 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.12 +0.37 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.728 -0.043 -2.43%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 2 days 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.71 +1.16 +4.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.728 -0.043 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 33.12 -0.27 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.12 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 31.31 +1.63 +5.49%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 37.65 +1.31 +3.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.55 +1.58 +4.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.90 +1.21 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 23.33 +0.69 +3.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 29.99 +1.53 +5.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.49 +1.53 +4.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 33.89 +1.53 +4.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 28.99 +1.53 +5.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 31.90 -0.44 -1.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 23.75 +1.00 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.07 +0.99 +2.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 36 mins US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 5 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 3 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 2 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 36 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 11 hours Libya - UAE backed Haftar loses Airbase
  • 3 hours Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 6 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 1 day Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty

Breaking News:

OPEC Producer Algeria Aims To Build $3.6B Solar Power Projects

Why Russia Will Struggle To Meet Its Production Cut Quota

Why Russia Will Struggle To Meet Its Production Cut Quota

Russian oil companies need to…

Is Russia Finally Complying With OPEC+ Cuts?

Is Russia Finally Complying With OPEC+ Cuts?

It looks like Russia is…

Oil Soars On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Oil Soars On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

A week after reporting a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The U.S. Administration has been approving royalty rate cuts for producers on federal land on a case-by-case basis, with rates cut on at least 76 leases in Utah in recent weeks, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing data from a government database.

Many small oil and gas companies have been struggling with the low prices over the past two months and some have called for royalty relief to help them with costs as oil crashed to four-year lows. The U.S. Administration has dismissed the idea of an overall blanket royalty rate reduction on federal land and offshore, but it has said that it would consider applications for two-month royalty rate cuts on a case-by-case basis.  

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued guidance regarding the steps oil and gas operators can take when applying for a Royalty Rate Reduction (RRR) due to COVID-19 impacts. The royalty relief is for 60 days, and in the absence of BLM action to extend it, the relief expires 60 days after an application is approved.

“Applications for relief are reviewed by career experts at the Bureau following longstanding procedures and its laws and regulations. Any relief granted is temporary, for up to 60 days,” an official at the BLM told Reuters today. 

According to the database cited by Reuters, the royalty rates for companies applying for relief in Utah were slashed in many cases to 5 percent from 12.5 percent. Related: The World’s Most Controversial Oil Frontier Falls Out Of Favor With Big Banks

U.S. President Donald Trump has been keen to save the U.S. oil and gas industry, and last month he instructed his administration to look into ways to make funds available to the American oil and gas produces.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!” President Trump tweeted 

a day after the front-month U.S. benchmark oil futures contract crashed by more than 300% into negative territory to settle at -$37.63 per barrel.  

Since then, as oil prices rallied over the past two weeks, President Trump praised higher oil prices several times.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com