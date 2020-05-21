Oil May Never Fully Recover From This Crisis

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.81 -0.11 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 35.97 -0.09 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.688 -0.022 -1.29%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 34.12 +0.58 +1.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 34.95 +1.40 +4.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.71 +1.16 +4.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.688 -0.022 -1.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 34.28 +1.16 +3.50%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 34.12 +1.00 +3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 31.27 -0.04 -0.13%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 38.17 +0.52 +1.38%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 34.79 +0.24 +0.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 35.14 +0.24 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 23.25 +0.19 +0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 29.99 +1.53 +5.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 32.49 +1.53 +4.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 33.89 +1.53 +4.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 28.99 +1.53 +5.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 30.75 +0.50 +1.65%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 24.50 +0.50 +2.08%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 31.90 -0.44 -1.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 27.87 +0.43 +1.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 31.82 +0.43 +1.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 31.82 +0.43 +1.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 30.75 +0.50 +1.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 23.75 +1.00 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.07 +0.99 +2.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 2 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 1 hour Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 55 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Libya - UAE backed Haftar loses Airbase
  • 6 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 1 day "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 1 hour Siemens unveil 14 MW offshore Turbine
  • 8 hours Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
  • 9 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 11 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 1 day "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 1 day Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Saudi Arabia Cuts June Oil Exports To Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts June Oil Exports To Asia

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco…

Natural Gas Drillers Face Price Meltdown As Storage Fills Fast

Natural Gas Drillers Face Price Meltdown As Storage Fills Fast

Natural gas storage facilities are…

33% Of North Sea Oil Is Now Too Expensive To Extract

33% Of North Sea Oil Is Now Too Expensive To Extract

The oil price collapse means…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil May Never Fully Recover From This Crisis

By Irina Slav - May 21, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

It’s a rule of thumb among epidemiologists that every epidemic is different and could be laden with surprises. It now seems the same applies to economic crises. During the last downturn, the one that started from the subprime mortgage crisis, the hardest-hit industries were, understandably, real estate and banking. Now, it’s oil and gas in the crosshairs, and nobody knows if the industry will ever be able to recover fully. Just like the coronavirus epidemic that started in China and within two months spread all over the world forcing people to stay at home, the March OPEC+ meeting that was supposed to lead to a deeper round of production cuts ended in a price war. It couldn’t have come at a worse time, but nobody could anticipate the lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders at the time.

Since then, the odds have stacked up against oil and, to a lesser extent, against gas. Gas demand is more resilient than oil demand and likely to rebound faster. In oil, on the other hand, the uncertainty remains heightened, and that’s despite the recent price rally spurred on by a combination of favorable factors.

European countries began to emerge from their lockdowns earlier this month. People began to move between places again. U.S. gasoline inventories booked an unexpected decline three weeks ago amid the lockdown that had decimated fuel demand. Then crude oil stockpiles began to decline as states started to ease their lockdowns. Following the Energy Information Administration’s Wednesday petroleum status report, West Texas Intermediate jumped closer to $40 a barrel, a price level not seen in months. Can it last? Nobody knows.

Related: Covid-19 Crisis Could Crush Brazil’s Oil Boom

Demand should be improving as people start venturing out first and then traveling again. But as medical experts warn that the premature reopening of the U.S. economy could have even more disastrous consequences of an extended national lockdown. Besides the obvious harm, a second wave of infections, if realized, could once again weigh on oil demand.

If such a second wave occurs, it would come at an even worse time for U.S. drillers. Some of them are probably planning to start ramping up production to generate some much-needed cash and avoid a permanent loss of production from shut-in wells. After all, they’ve done great so far: the combined production cuts in the U.S. and Canada are about 3.5-4.5 million bpd as of early May. But if they start ramping up and prices slump again because of a second wave of Covid-19, it’s easy to picture the chaos. Oil wells, after all, are not a light switch you can flip on and off.

The issue of a second wave of infections certainly casts a shadow over the immediate—and the long term—future of oil, but there is also the issue of oil storage. Sure, prices have been improving on those early signs of improving demand, but they have been mainly improving because of the lower production reports and general optimism that things will eventually get better. Until they do, however, there are still hundreds of millions of crude oil barrels sitting in storage. 

“I look at where we are today. The reason we are excited is we are past the worst point. If you think about the moment in the crisis where demand was at the lowest point and supplies were at the highest point, we’re past that,” Bank of America’s head of commodities, Francisco Blanch, told CNBC this week. “But we’re not out of the woods,” he added.

Ten years ago, oil was one of the first industries to emerge from the crisis relatively unscathed, with demand strong and prices in the $80s. Now, it is likely to be among the last ones to recover from the double blow of demand destruction by the pandemic and the excess supply resulting from excessive production. And it may never recover fully.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chinese Oil Imports To Rise In 2020 Despite Coronavirus
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com