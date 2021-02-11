How Bad Is Big Oil’s Earning Season?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 57.93 -0.31 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 61.14 -0.33 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 +0.010 +0.35%
Graph down Mars US 50 mins 58.69 -0.49 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 51 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 57.13 +0.29 +0.51%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 +0.010 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.33 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 60.59 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 57.50 +0.38 +0.67%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 62.21 +0.39 +0.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.34 +0.75 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.59 +0.87 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.22 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 47.13 -0.28 -0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 57.68 +0.32 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 59.08 +0.32 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 54.68 +0.42 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 55.43 +0.37 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 56.53 +0.42 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 53.53 +0.37 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.75 -0.50 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.19 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.14 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.14 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.75 -0.50 -0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 28 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 27 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 14 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 43 mins The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 19 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 5 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology

Breaking News:

US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker

Australia’s Fuel Security Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

Australia’s Fuel Security Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

Australia’s fuel security problems are…

2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

The green energy industry has…

The Rapid Rise Of National Oil Companies

The Rapid Rise Of National Oil Companies

National oil companies are expected…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Bad Is Big Oil’s Earning Season?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Feb 11, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The five integrated oil super majors closed their financial books for 2020 and their numbers looked dreadful. However it could have been worse. Their revenues fell an incredible 36%, from $1,218 billion to $778 billion, year over year due to a combination of lower commodity prices and lower volumes sold. Reported net income over the same period plunged from a positive $48 billion to a loss of $77 billion. While earnings losses are seldom a positive sign we believe the number are not as bad as they may appear. Not all financial losses are created equal so to speak.

First the net loss of $77 billion consisted of two parts: 1) a relatively modest $6 billion loss on operations and 2) a $71 billion after tax loss due to corporate write offs (largely non cash). In other words the industry almost broke even in its operating businesses despite experiencing drastically lower sales and prices,

The bulk of these reported losses were in effect discretionary on the part of senior management (and their accountants). Corporate officers decided that a part of their balance sheet assets, investments made years ago under vastly different assumptions about price and industry growth, no longer had as much value. This reflects to a degree a judgement call — a major change in assumptions about the future. The financial press for obvious reasons devotes little attention to depreciation. It is the antithesis of sexy or attention grabbing. But when major write offs occur in any industry management’s are tacitly admitting they messed up and that often billions of dollars of previous investments are now deemed worthless. In large capital intensive industries like oil facing uncertain outlooks, to say the least, there is also a considerable room for disagreements among companies on this issue. But from a practical perspective managements almost always have a strong incentive to minimize depreciation expense since lower depreciation levels equals higher earnings. In effect large write offs of this sort are like deferred chickens finally coming home to roost.

Second, on a positive note the oil companies generated considerable cash flow from operations of roughly $96 billion. This more than covered their capital expenditures of $74 billion but did not provide enough surplus to sustain the old level of stock dividends. Investors focused on dividend yield please take note. Related: The Most Fragile Oil Price Rally In History

Third, the companies ended the year with the ratio of debt to capitalization at 36% and debt to EBITDA of 3.4x. For those of you who are not debt analysts, those numbers may not qualify as outstanding for an industrial credit but certainly are not signs of imminent financial disaster either.

Looking forward to 2021 the consensus of Wall Street analysts is that the five major oil companies will enjoy net income of $33 billion, a huge improvement over 2020’s dismal results. However this only equates to a meager 5% return on equity, compared to 7% in 2019. (Regulated electric companies in the US by contrast earn far higher equity returns while experiencing much less business risk). Cash flow from operations are expected to rise to about $135 billion. This would permit the payment of a respectable 4% dividend yield equating to a cash outlay of $28 billion and finance a bigger capital program of $80 billion. This would still leave $12 billion left to fund new ventures and $15 billion for debt retirement. Cutting the dividend yield to 2% would free up another $14 billion for either new ventures, capex or debt retirement. But either way the available cash flow after capex and dividends just isn’t big enough to make the new, green businesses significant for a long time. But what’s the rush? The companies are solid. They have time.

And that is the irony of 2020’s results. Maybe they were not bad enough to shake up the industry. They did some short term damage but 2021 will be better, so where’s the sense of urgency? In the meantime, buy enough windmills to fend off complaints from ESG investors.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

Next Post

Australia’s Fuel Security Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com