Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 59.75 +1.51 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 62.70 +1.56 +2.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.889 +0.021 +0.73%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 58.69 -0.49 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 16 hours 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 52 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 16 hours 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 16 hours 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.40 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 16 hours 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.889 +0.021 +0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.42 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 61.28 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.40 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.40 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.43 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 16 hours 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.84 -0.38 -0.80%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.69 -0.44 -0.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.24 -0.44 -0.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 53.09 -0.44 -0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 16 hours 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 16 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 16 hours 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 21 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 22 mins Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 13 mins Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 23 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 4 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 20 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 5 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 21 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 1 day China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .

Breaking News:

Utility-Scale Batteries Return 82% Of Stored Electricity

The Most Overlooked Energy Source On Earth

The Most Overlooked Energy Source On Earth

Despite its massive potential, one…

Flying Taxis To Hit The Skies In 2024

Flying Taxis To Hit The Skies In 2024

Electric aircraft's entry into the…

Oil Rally Stalls On Fragile Demand Recovery

Oil Rally Stalls On Fragile Demand Recovery

Oil prices slipped on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

By ZeroHedge - Feb 12, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Just days after one of our favorite macro strategists, Dylan Grice, predicted that the stage is set for "a bull market in oil", and JPM quant Marko Kolanovic said a new oil and commodity supercycle has begun, oil is starting to get the message, and has jumped more than 2% on Friday...

... rising to the highest intraday level in more than a year as output curbs from top producers whittle down global inventories, while JPM predicts that an epic systematic short squeeze is about to be unleashed next month in oil (we discussed this earlier this week, and will touch on this shortly again).


Oil was set for a second straight weekly gain, as OPEC+ continued to slash output and the group expects a stronger second half of the year, which to Bloomberg indicates "that global inventories will face sharp declines unless the cartel boosts supply." Indeed, Iraq said OPEC+ is unlikely to change its output policy at a March meeting. Meanwhile, in the U.S., crude stockpiles are at the lowest in nearly a year. Related: The Most Fragile Oil Price Rally In History

“This time of year, there’s usually builds,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. "The draws we’ve been getting are pretty surprising, setting up a really bullish backdrop.”

As a result of the rally, WTI futures' 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to the most overbought since 1999 this week and remains above 70 in a sign that the commodity may be due for a pullback, which however has yet to come.

“Based on fundamental analysis, the case for further price gains is hard to make, although we are seeing optimism in financial markets in general,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro. “We think that much higher oil prices are not sustainable and that oil producers will then start to increase production.”

Maybe... but maybe they are. Skepticism aside, a recent bullish trade reco by Goldman was validated as Brent prompt timespreads widened in a bullish backwardation structure, helping to unwind bloated stockpiles held in onshore tanks and on ships. The nearest timespread traded as strong as 55 cents a barrel, while swaps tied to the North Sea physical market flipped from a discount to a premium.

Meanwhile, concerns about global demand remain with the Covid-19 pandemic crimping fuel consumption from China to the U.S. On Thursday the IEA again cut its demand forecast for 2021, describing the market as fragile. However, oil has recovered from the depths of the pandemic (after briefly trading as negative as -$43/bbl on April 20). Related: Iran’s Geopolitical Powerplay Continues With Iraqi Oil Deals

That said, a recovery from the pandemic could lead to outsized gains in oil: according to BofA, oil demand could rise at the fastest pace since the 1970s over the next three years, which could send oil prices soaring.

“Inflation fears are increasing rapidly and there is a historic amount of capital filtering through global financial markets due to all of the stimulus programs,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. Large inflows into the space “speak to the fact that investors want to own commodities at the moment and are willing to overlook some of the weaker fundamental inputs to focus on the bigger picture at hand.”

Finally, let's not forget that for the Fed the oil price surge is music to their ear for the simple reason that one of the biggest drivers of 10Y breakevens...

... is the price of oil.

And if there is one thing the Fed wants more than anything, is to create the impression that inflation is about to overheat, forcing Americans to start spending. It might be working: earlier today the latest UMich report found that 1-Year inflation expectations surged to the highest level since 2014...

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Continues To Climb Amid Soaring Oil Prices

Next Post

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com