North American LNG Projects Plagued By Price Volatility

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.18 -0.78 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.94 -0.97 -1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.208 +0.054 +2.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 -0.015 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 18 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

German Grid Operators Unveil €128 Billion Plan For Green Energy Shift

America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

The US's record-breaking LNG export…

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural gas is a combustible…

The Case Against Massive Investments In Natural Gas

The Case Against Massive Investments In Natural Gas

As energy companies and governments…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

North American LNG Projects Plagued By Price Volatility

By Tom Kool - Mar 24, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Industrial Info Resources: volatility obfuscates investment decisions on new North American LNG projects.
  • Developers of U.S. LNG export facilities could launch $100 billion worth of new plants over the next five years.
  • Canada is finally taking steps to build LNG export projects.
Join Our Community

New U.S. and Canadian LNG export projects show signs of accelerating but volatile natural gas prices are making bets on future supply and demand difficult, industrial market intelligence provider Industrial Info Resources (IIR) said in new research on Friday.

“But too much too fast could overwhelm the sector. Volatility in natural gas prices makes it difficult to bet on the future and exports take away from domestic needs,” IIR said in a statement.  

In Canada, the provincial government of British Columbia has allowed the US$7.2 billion floating Ksi Lisims LNG facility to enter the environmental review process. The move followed consent for Cedar LNG, another project planned for Canada’s western coast, and both come on the heels of a positive step forward for Shell’s mega project at Kitimat.

Those LNG facilities, if progressed to construction and operations, could offer Canada an export outlet to the prized North Asian markets, according to IIR.

The U.S. is also progressing with new LNG export facilities.

Developers of U.S. LNG export facilities could launch $100 billion worth of new plants over the next five years as high prices and the need for energy security create strong momentum for long-term LNG demand and contracts. 

The United States is set to overtake Qatar and Australia as the world’s top LNG exporter this year after Freeport LNG resumes operations, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report.   Related: Spain Calls On Importers Not To Sign New LNG Deals With Russia

But U.S. natural gas production is expected to hover around 100 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) for the foreseeable future, per IIR’s analysis.

“Natural gas remains an essential component of the domestic energy mix and production is expected to linger close to the five-year average,” it said.

According to the EIA, the U.S. benchmark spot Henry Hub prices are set to go up from the February lows due to rising demand from the Freeport LNG export facility reopening, seasonal increases in demand in the electric power sector, and relatively flat domestic gas production for the rest of 2023 as producers reduce drilling in response to lower prices. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Case Against Massive Investments In Natural Gas
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com