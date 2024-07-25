Venezuela Has a Natural Gas Problem

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 78.26 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 82.37 +0.66 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.38 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.041 -0.117 -5.42%
Graph up Gasoline 29 mins 2.468 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 265 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 2.468 +0.016 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 63.59 +0.73 +1.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.74 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 77.99 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.29 -0.67 -0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 78.29 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.82 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Valero Energy Sees Q2 Net Income Cut in Half

Novatek's LNG Ambitions Hindered by Geopolitical Tensions

Novatek's LNG Ambitions Hindered by Geopolitical Tensions

Russian natural gas producer Novatek…

Is Saudi Arabia Set On Becoming A Global Gas Leader?

Is Saudi Arabia Set On Becoming A Global Gas Leader?

Saudi Arabia aims to become…

Turkey Willing To Boost EU Gas Exports If Bloc Guarantees Demand

Turkey Willing To Boost EU Gas Exports If Bloc Guarantees Demand

Turkey has said it is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela Has a Natural Gas Problem

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 25, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Venezuela's natural gas production has fallen from 8 billion cu ft. in 2016 to just 4 billion cubic ft. in 2024.
  • The Maduro government is aware of the problem and has been busy trying to find a way to boost natural gas production.
  • Despite its significant gas reserves, Venezuela has had a hard time developing its reserves.
Venezuela

Sitting on the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela is mostly known as a crude producer—and a very troubled one. However, it also has significant gas reserves that it has been unable to develop fully. Venezuela needs gas investments and it needs them now.

Venezuelans are voting for president this Sunday. According to Reuters, the gas supply issue will feature among the key priorities for voters as production declines and people resort to wood-burning stoves.

Venezuela used to pump some 8 billion cu ft of natural gas back in 2016, Reuters reported this week, citing data from consultancy Gas Energy Latin America. This has now fallen to about 4 billion cu ft, and without a fresh investment injection, the situation is unlikely to change.

The Maduro government is aware of the problem and has been busy trying to find a way to boost natural gas production. This week, the government inked a deal with BP and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Venezuelan portion of an offshore field that it shares with Trinidad and Tobago.

With an estimated 1 trillion cu ft in reserves, the Cocuina-Manakin field could certainly help Venezuela boost its production, and it just might, after the U.S. Treasury Department granted the project an exemption from the energy sanction regime Washington imposed on Caracas years ago. The talks on the project are in their final stages, and the companies involved are hoping they will get the green light before the Sunday elections after BP secured a 20-year license from the authorities.

Related: Oil Sinks as Signs of Tepid Crude Demand in Asia Multiply

Another project that has the potential to boost Venezuela's natural gas output is the Dragon field, which is another reservoir that Venezuela shares with Trinidad and Tobago. At the end of last year, the government in Caracas and its peers in Trinidad and Tobago signed a 30-year license for Shell and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago to develop the field. Dragon contains an estimated 4 trillion cu ft in natural gas reserves.

First production from the Dragon field is expected next year, at a rate of 185 million cu ft daily, to be pumped to Trinidad and Tobago and liquefied. However, this is going to do little for gas supply security for Venezuelans, so the government is looking for more deals with international oil companies. Yet there are problems with that, according to Reuters.

Sanctions are an obvious one, although the possibility of exemptions seems to be there, and it worked for the Dragon and the Cocuina-Manakin fields. Another problem is the outstanding debt that PDVSA owes to some of those companies, which, Reuters suggested, is making them reluctant to return to the country.

However, it does not need to have large international companies developing the country's largely untapped natural gas reserves, at least according to the Venezuelan opposition. The coalition, to be represented by Edmundo Gonzalez in the upcoming elections, has proposed opening up the energy sector to private companies, including local ones.

"Nobody is going to massively produce gas in Venezuela in these conditions, but where there is immediate interest is in small-scale midstream projects," Gas Energy Latin America analyst Antero Alvarado told Reuters.

Developing the midstream segment of the industry would go a long way towards boosting production because of the current underdevelopment of a distribution network in Venezuela, as noted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in a recent report.

Venezuela sits on some 200 trillion cu ft of natural gas. Most of what it produces comes out with the crude that PDVSA and its partners pump out of the ground. And Venezuelans are not the only ones who want some of that gas. Venezuela's neighbors and even Europe are hoping the country boosts production, adding a potentially major source of gas for global markets.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Centrica's Profits Decline Amid Return to Market Normalcy
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com