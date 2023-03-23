EU Ban On Russian Fuel Leads To Diesel Glut In Asia 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.10 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.90 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.76 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.210 +0.039 +1.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.628 +0.035 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.55 +1.23 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.628 +0.035 +1.33%

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.80 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.87 +0.79 +1.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.33 +1.61 +2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 478 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.69 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.16 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.20 +1.25 +2.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 49.65 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 73.05 +1.23 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 71.30 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.45 +1.23 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 66.45 +1.23 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 75.40 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.75 +1.23 +1.94%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +2.00 +3.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 61.86 +1.69 +2.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

All Charts
LNG Shipping Rates Fall To A 7-Month Low As Gas Prices Drop

Western Oil Companies To Bolster Presence In China’s Arch Rival

China’s Slow Auto Sales Spurs Race To Cut EV Prices

Sri Lanka’s Energy Crisis Is Weighing On its Economy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

EU Ban On Russian Fuel Leads To Diesel Glut In Asia 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2023, 8:36 AM CDT
  • The EU’s ban on imports of Russian oil products resulted in Russia diverting its petroleum products to North Africa and Asia.
  • Asian refineries now have to compete with Russia for diesel sales, with weekly gasoil inventories at the Singapore hub hitting the highest level in more than a year last week.
  • The diesel glut in Asia is not expected to last for more than a few months, although recessionary concerns may weigh on demand.
Gasoil stocks held in Asia have jumped since the EU’s ban on imports of Russian diesel came into effect on February 5 as Asian refiners now have to compete with Russia for diesel sales in Africa, traders and analysts have told Reuters.

Ahead of the EU ban on Russian petroleum products, Russia began to divert its oil product cargoes to North Africa and Asia. At the same time, Europe has started to buy more diesel and other fuels from the Middle East, Asia, and North America to replace the lost Russian barrels.

Weekly gasoil inventories at the Singapore hub last week hit the highest level in more than a year, according to Reuters estimates, as Russia is now selling more diesel to Africa, replacing supply from the east of Suez.

The diesel glut in Asia is not expected to last for more than a few months, as demand in the second half of the year is set for a surge, analysts say.

Russia is said to be accelerating its exports of diesel to Saudi Arabia by both direct shipments and ship-to-ship transfers, Reuters reported earlier this month, quoting trade sources and shipping data from Refinitiv.

Using STS loadings, Russia is shortening the routes for tankers headed to Africa and Asia after Moscow is now banned from exporting fuels to the EU.

At the same time, Europe is ramping up imports of diesel from the Middle East and Asia to offset the loss of Russian barrels, of which it imported around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) before the February 5 embargo took effect.

So far in March, Russian diesel loadings are up by 400,000 bpd compared to February, to “an extraordinarily high” of 1.5 million bpd so far this month, Jay Maroo, Lead Crude Analyst at Vortexa, said in an analysis this week. 

“At least for the near term supplies look ample and demand could be threatened, especially in the case of diesel, by wider recessionary concerns,” Maroo noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Surprise To The Upside With China’s Reopening 
