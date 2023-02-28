EU Energy Crisis May Lead To $100 Billion In New U.S. LNG Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 77.05 +1.37 +1.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 83.89 +1.44 +1.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.35 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.747 +0.016 +0.59%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.434 +0.066 +2.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.434 +0.066 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Build

Canada’s Largest Gas Producer Finds Way To Sell Its Gas At 10x Its Usual Price

Canada’s Largest Gas Producer Finds Way To Sell Its Gas At 10x Its Usual Price

Canadian oil and gas producer…

Kazakh Officials Urge Citizens To Conserve Gas As Imports Become Necessary

Kazakh Officials Urge Citizens To Conserve Gas As Imports Become Necessary

Kazakhstan plans to prevent future…

Has Natural Gas Finally Bottomed Out?

Has Natural Gas Finally Bottomed Out?

NG hit a low of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Energy Crisis May Lead To $100 Billion In New U.S. LNG Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • The energy crisis and the need for energy security has created a long-term demand for liquefied natural gas.
  • U.S. LNG exports could reach 89 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) in 2023, according to WoodMac.
  • WoodMac: U.S. capacity could jump by the end of this decade, potentially doubling U.S. LNG exports.
Join Our Community

Developers of U.S. LNG export facilities could launch $100 billion worth of new plants over the next five years as high prices and the need for energy security create strong momentum for long-term LNG demand and contracts. 

The United States is set to overtake Qatar and Australia as the world’s top LNG exporter this year after Freeport LNG resumes operations in the spring, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report.    

U.S. LNG exports could reach 89 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) in 2023, according to WoodMac.

“However, it won’t stop there,” the consultancy said, noting that U.S. capacity could jump by the end of this decade, potentially doubling American LNG exports.  

The energy crisis and the need for energy security—especially among European buyers after the Russian invasion of Ukraine—afford U.S. LNG developers the perfect opportunity to sign long-term contracts for planned facilities that would underpin final investment decisions (FIDs) of the projects. 

Europe’s LNG Demand Soars

Europe, previously reluctant to commit to long-term gas deals due to climate goals and emissions considerations, is now installing floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) to welcome LNG cargoes that are replacing Russian pipeline gas supply. 

For example, German utilities are signing long-term deals with LNG exporters, including with major American developers. A year after Russia invaded Ukraine and showed Europe how unreliable a supplier it is, Germany already has two floating import terminals up and running, in Wilhelmshaven and Lubmin, while a third LNG terminal, at Brunsbüttel, is in the commissioning phase. 

Until solar and wind can replace much of the gas-fired electricity generation, natural gas will be needed in Europe and on other continents to keep the lights and heating on. Diversified natural gas supplies will be vital for countries looking to shake off dependence on one large supplier. 

“Energy supply will no longer be taken for granted,” Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst at WoodMac, wrote last week.  

“No country can ever again allow itself to become reliant on imported energy from a single supplier. In future, energy security will be about the diversity of fuels and sources, and the primacy of domestic resources,” Flowers added.

The U.S. LNG industry has fared well as countries race to ensure diversified gas supply, WoodMac notes. 

“There’s growing confidence that Europe can muddle through the next three years, albeit with relatively high and volatile prices. New supply volumes, mainly US and Qatari LNG, arrive from 2025, helping prices to ease back to ‘normal’,” Flowers said. 

The surge in LNG demand in Europe is set to intensify competition with Asia in the short term and dominate LNG trade in the longer term, Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, said in its annual LNG outlook earlier this month. 

LNG could become a core energy supply for Europe to meet energy security needs, while China could increasingly provide more flexibility to the global LNG market, the supermajor said. However, Shell warned that another supply-demand gap could be looming in the late 2020s without new investment in additional supply. 

Forever-Changed Markets Set To Encourage New U.S. LNG Projects 

Concerns about energy security are laying the foundations for more LNG projects to be planned, announced, and potentially developed over the next five years, WoodMac said. 

Based on the combination of projects already under construction and the momentum of potential projects, U.S. LNG capacity could grow between 70 mmtpa and 190 mmtpa before the end of the decade, potentially more than doubling current exports, it added. The increase in capacity will need a number of new projects, which could lead to as much as $100 billion in new projects in the next five years. 

“Record-high prices and the need for energy security drove buyers, which included portfolio players and US producers and infrastructure companies, to seek long-term US LNG deals in 2022 and created huge contracting momentum for projects,” said Giles Farrer, head of gas and LNG asset research for Wood Mackenzie. 

In 2022 alone, 65 mmtpa of long-term U.S. deals were signed, compared to just 18.5 mmtpa in 2021. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“This activity has pushed a host of pre-final investment decision (FID) US projects forward and we could see a wave of FIDs this year and next,” Farrer noted.  

For example, Sempra Infrastructure said in January that the required offtake capacity for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 was fully subscribed, with Poland’s PKN Orlen, U.S. ConocoPhillips, UK-based INEOS, France’s ENGIE, and Germany’s RWE all lined up for the purchase of LNG from the proposed project. Sempra aims to complete the remaining steps necessary to make a final investment decision for the project in the first quarter of 2023, with the first cargo deliveries expected in 2027. 

U.S. LNG liquefaction capacity could vastly exceed that of its competitors Qatar and Australia by 2030, but not all possible projects in America would proceed—some are likely to be delayed or canceled, WoodMac says. 

A key constraint could be cost inflation, which is already at over 20% on the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the consultancy. Despite the surge in costs compared to projects built in the past five years, competition to attract customers is keeping liquefaction fees low, potentially at $2-$2.5 per million British thermal units for fixed price long-term agreements, said Sean Harrison, research analyst, gas and LNG for Wood Mackenzie. However, these low fees could undermine future project profitability, Harrison added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkmenistan Is Falling Back Into Russia’s Energy Orbit
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com