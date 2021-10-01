LNG Price Breaks Record

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.15 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.55 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.688 -0.179 -3.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.352 +0.014 +0.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 +0.030 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 +0.030 +1.35%

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.87 +0.44 +0.58%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.12 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.66 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 77.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.50 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.61 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Billionaire Oil Trading Veteran Bets Big On Batteries

Europe's Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

A perfect storm for natural…

Texas Is Finally Taking Up The Fight Against Flaring

Texas Is Finally Taking Up The Fight Against Flaring

It looks like Texas is…

UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

UK Could See Gas Prices As High As $1250 Per MWh

The UK’s energy crisis is…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

LNG Price Breaks Record

By Irina Slav - Oct 01, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Liquefied natural gas prices have broken a record, trading at over $34.40 per million British thermal units as forecasts of a cold winter in northern Asia and strong demand from other markets, notably Europe, deepen the gap with supply.

The LNG benchmark price on the spot market for cargoes set for delivery in December traded at $34.52 per mmBtu in Asian trade today, topping another record-breaking session on Thursday. The contract for January delivery was higher still, at $34.62 per mmBtu.

The spike in prices on the spot market followed an order by Beijing to energy suppliers to secure gas for the winter at all costs. Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources, that Vice Premier Han Zheng had ordered all power utilities to make sure they have enough supplies of raw materials, including coal and oil, for the security of power supply during the cold season—whatever it took.

What this means is that the prices of all fossil fuels will continue rallying, which will aggravate an already difficult situation in Europe as it further shrinks the availability of liquefied natural gas for the continent. Unfortunately for Europeans, it might also tighten pipeline supplies: China has announced pipeline gas auctions, meaning Russia may direct more gas to the East.

“It’s hard to believe that just 18 months ago the Asian LNG market saw record low prices of below US$2/MMBtu. If we do see strong Chinese buying, it will put further pressure on the European natural gas market,” ING said in a note today.

“Strength in the gas market continues to be supportive for oil prices. Spot Asian LNG is trading at an oil equivalent of around US$177/bbl and so there is a clear incentive for gas-to-oil switching,” the Dutch financial services giant also said, confirming signals of higher oil prices still to come on top of the gas price records.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis
