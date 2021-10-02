Hungary And Ukraine Butt Heads Over A New Natural Gas Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 75.88 +0.85 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 79.28 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 5.619 -0.248 -4.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.383 +0.044 +1.89%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.250 +0.056 +2.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 74.38 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.250 +0.056 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.64 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.83 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.60 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.74 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.57 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.65 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 22 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 2 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 3 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.

Breaking News:

Putin Looks To Limit Wealth Fund Spending

Gas Flaring Deals Could Solve One Of Iraq’s Biggest Problems

Gas Flaring Deals Could Solve One Of Iraq’s Biggest Problems

Iraq is notorious for its…

American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis

American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis

Europe’s gas crisis is crushing…

Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

Natural gas prices have absolutely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hungary And Ukraine Butt Heads Over A New Natural Gas Deal

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 02, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Hungary has relied on Russia for most of its natural gas imports delivered via a pipeline through Ukraine.
  • Russia, which used to ship natural gas primarily through Ukraine, has diversified export routes, constructing the Nord Stream pipelines to Germany and the TurkStream link to Turkey.
  • Relations between Hungary and its neighbor Ukraine have been tense for years.
Join Our Community

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has summoned Ukraine's ambassador over what he said was Ukraine's attempts to block Hungary's new long-term gas supply deal with Russia, which was signed on September 27. Szijjarto said in a statement posted on his Facebook page on September 28 that this amounted to a "serious violation of Hungary's sovereignty" after Kyiv criticized Budapest over the signing of a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom.

The agreement was signed by Gazprom and Hungarian energy group MVM executives at the Foreign Ministry in Budapest on September 27, during a visit by the Russian company’s chief executive Aleksei Miller.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, which will lose millions in transit payments, said Hungary's supply deal was a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision" that was made "to the detriment of Ukraine's national interests and Ukrainian-Hungarian relations."

The Ukrainian statement said the deal would have "a significant impact on the energy security of Ukraine and Europe," and that it will ask the European Commission to assess whether the agreement respected European energy legislation.

Related: The Recent Oil Price Rally Can’t Be Justified

Szijjarto wrote in his Facebook message that the Ukrainian government's decision to attack the deal was "deeply upsetting" and amounted to an "unfriendly step."

On September 27, Szijjarto told a news conference that for Hungary, “energy safety is a matter of security, sovereignty, and economy rather than a political matter."

"You cannot heat homes with political statements," Szijjarto added.

A Gazprom statement quoted Miller as saying that Hungary “will start receiving Gazprom's gas starting from October 1 already via TurkStream and the pipelines of South-Eastern Europe."

Under the deal, Gazprom would ship 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Hungary annually, allowing for the supply of around half of Hungary's annual gas consumption.

There were no immediate comments from the EU executive.

Russia, which used to ship natural gas primarily through Ukraine, has diversified export routes, constructing the Nord Stream pipelines to Germany and the TurkStream link to Turkey.

Hungary has relied on Russia for most of its natural gas imports delivered via a pipeline through Ukraine, but in recent years it has diversified gas imports, opening cross-border interconnectors with most of its neighbors and securing supplies from Royal Dutch Shell via a liquefied natural gas terminal in Croatia.

Relations between Hungary and its neighbor Ukraine have been tense for years because of a dispute over the linguistic rights of some 150,000 ethnic Hungarians living in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia.

Kyiv angered Budapest in 2017 with a law restricting the use of minority languages, including Hungarian, in schools.

In response, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government blocked Ukraine's efforts to build closer ties with NATO and the European Union, of which Hungary is a member.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Prices Hit New Record High
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com