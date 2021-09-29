American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.77 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 mins 78.46 -0.18 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.519 +0.042 +0.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.313 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.228 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 73.08 -0.46 -0.63%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.228 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.29 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 74.29 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 75.69 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 72.39 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.14 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 73.89 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 70.89 -0.16 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.03 +1.41 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.78 -0.46 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.73 -0.46 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.73 -0.46 -0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 hour Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 6 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 6 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 9 hours Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

China Further Restricts Power Use Amid Widening Energy Crisis

Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter

Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter

The current gas crisis in…

The Real Winners Of Kazakhstan’s Gas Boom

The Real Winners Of Kazakhstan’s Gas Boom

An investigation has uncovered indirect…

High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year

High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year

Natural gas production in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis

By Irina Slav - Sep 29, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Europe’s gas crisis is crushing businesses and weighing on the region’s entire economy.
  • U.S. LNG producers are looking to capitalize on soaring global natural gas prices 
  • According to one energy consultant who spoke to the FT, there could be five new LNG projects coming in the United States over the next two to three years
Join Our Community

The gas crunch in Europe has hurt many businesses, but some are making big money out of it. And U.S. LNG producers want a bigger piece of the pie. 

Last year, U.S. LNG was in decline amid the oil and gas consumption slump. New liquefaction capacity was being delayed, and existing capacity was idled. Now, it's a completely different world, and energy companies are once again making ambitious plans.

Tellurian LNG, for instance, has plans for a $15-billion export terminal on the Gulf Coast, the Financial Times reported, citing the company's chief executive Charif Souki.

"Yes, it's a good thing for American LNG," Souki told the FT, referring to the soaring gas prices. "It is going to depend only on whether the infrastructure can be built in the US or not."

Indeed, it is a very good thing: Henry Hub prices are currently a lot lower than prices in Asia or Europe, at $6 per million British thermal units as of Tuesday, versus $29 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia, per a Reuters report. In this context, demand for U.S. LNG is booming.

The same report, however, notes the constraints that are motivating the new capacity ambitions. Natural gas flows to liquefaction plants in the United States slipped from 10.5 billion cu ft daily in August to 10.4 billion cu ft daily despite the fact that the fact gas prices had already started rising in Europe and Asia. The chances of these flows rising above 10.5 billion cu ft daily are nonexistent: there is no liquefaction capacity to take additional volumes in. Therefore, new capacity is the simplest solution.

According to one energy consultant who spoke to the FT, there could be five new LNG projects coming in the United States over the next two to three years, including expansions of existing facilities. This, according to analysts, could eventually turn the United States into the world's second-largest LNG exporter after Australia—unless Qatar keeps its number-one place.

No matter how the top three LNG exporters are arranged, the United States will likely remain one of them, even with the Biden administration's energy transition agenda that frowns upon all fossil fuels, including natural gas. After all, a transition is a transition, but why leave the European market to Russia when you could take a piece of it?

Right now, Europe is ripe for the taking. After years of talking about diversification of gas supplies but doing little to advance this diversification, now Europe is paying for its short-sightedness. It has no way to force Gazprom to send more gas its way because Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligation, and that's where things end until Nord Stream 2 is approved. Norway can only pump so much gas to its neighbors and fellow Europeans. The only thing left is LNG.

Most LNG in the world is supplied under long-term contracts, but there is a pretty lively spot market for the commodity, too. Normally, LNG producers go after long-term contracts to secure funds for the construction of their LNG facilities. These have been in short supply recently, which forced the shelving of several new U.S. projects. Now, these may get a second lease on life if European importers decide to put their money where their mouths are concerning supply diversity.

"Europe is currently importing around 70% of the gas it needs, and this share is expected to increase in the coming years," the EU and the U.S. said in a joint statement in 2019 amid a Trump administration campaign for the increase in U.S. LNG exports to the union.

"Liquefied natural gas is also an important part of the EU's diversification strategy; and as the second biggest single gas market in the world after the U.S., the EU is therefore an attractive option for the U.S.," the statement also said. Little has changed since then, it seems, despite the EU's own green push.

Of course, the LNG projects currently planned for construction will not be finished soon enough to help alleviate the current gas shortage in Europe. But the longer-term outlook remains optimistic.

"We have to have an eye on next winter and the winter after that, in order to make sure that, while we focus on the energy transition, we are addressing the needs of today," U.S. State Department energy envoy Amos Hochstein told the FT.

Of course, competition remains intense among LNG exporters. Qatar is also building its capacity to maintain its number-one spot globally, and it boasts much lower production costs than other producers. Australia has also staked a big claim in the LNG export market. If demand remains as strong as it is currently, all this additional capacity would be good news for buyers and sellers alike.

If demand drops, however, some companies could find themselves with stranded LNG assets. For now, however, the danger of this happening seems remote. The energy transition would need to advance a lot further before it threatens the LNG industry, it seems.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter

Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com