Gas Prices In Europe Jump Higher On Latest Gazprom Supply Cuts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 114.1 -1.22 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 117.5 -1.03 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 2 hours 116.4 -0.59 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.909 +0.489 +6.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.864 -0.030 -0.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.864 -0.030 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 116.4 -2.27 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 1 day 119.8 -2.54 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 114.6 -4.23 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 198 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 125.8 -4.04 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 123.8 -3.97 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 101.2 -3.62 -3.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 117.5 -3.62 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 115.7 -3.62 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 113.6 -3.62 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 112.9 -3.62 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 116.4 -3.62 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 111.1 -3.62 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 17 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exxon Hits Back At Biden After Investment Accusations

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

Gas traders are scrambling to…

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

Africa has a significant natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gas Prices In Europe Jump Higher On Latest Gazprom Supply Cuts

By Irina Slav - Jun 16, 2022, 7:20 AM CDT
  • German Economy Minister Habeck: reduction of Nord Stream 1 gas flows is a political decision.
  • Gazprom further cut volumes to Germany on Wednesday.
  • European gas benchmark prices soared on Wednesday as a result.
Join Our Community

European benchmark gas prices soared higher today after Gazprom cut the volumes of gas it transports via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline further on Wednesday, gaining 8 percent in morning trade, Bloomberg reported.

Gazprom cut Nord Stream 1 volumes by 40 percent earlier this week, citing the delayed delivery of gas turbines it had sent to German Siemens for scheduled repairs.

Siemens, for its part, said that it had sent the turbines to be repaired at a Canadian factory, but new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the federal Canadian government had stalled the return of the equipment.

“Due to the sanctions imposed by Canada, it is currently impossible for Siemens Energy to deliver overhauled gas turbines to the customer,” Siemens Energy said, as quoted by the Financial Times. “We have informed the Canadian and German governments and are working on a viable solution.”

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck, however, said the reduction of gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was a political decision.

“Russia’s reason [for reducing gas supplies] is just a pretext,” Habeck said. “Their strategy is obviously to unsettle [people] and drive up prices.”

On Wednesday, Gazprom further reduced Nord Stream 1 volumes to a total of 60 percent and also cut supplies to Italy by 15 percent, which pushed European gas prices further up.

“Today’s developments are going to be a massive shock for gas prices as Europe is now going to struggle to refill its storages ahead of next winter if this reduction is for an extended period of time,” ICIS analyst Tom Marzec-Manser told the FT on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, Russian gas flows to its biggest European clients since the start of this month have fallen to the lowest since 2014. U.S. LNG supplies have meanwhile become problematic after an explosion at Freeport LNG prompted production suspension that will last for a minimum of three months, with a full return to normal operation coming no sooner than late 2022, according to the company.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com