Russia’s Gas Deliveries To Europe Plunge Further

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 109.7 -7.91 -6.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 113.0 -6.77 -5.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 4 hours 112.5 -6.70 -5.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.016 -0.448 -6.00%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.819 -0.137 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 110.8 +2.48 +2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.819 -0.137 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 114.9 -1.52 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.2 -1.56 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 114.7 +0.13 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 200 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -3.62 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 -2.57 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.8 +2.25 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 111.5 +2.27 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.8 -3.50 -3.15%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 17 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 6 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Extends Force Majeure Until September

LNG Tanker Rates Soar To Highest Level In 10 Years

LNG Tanker Rates Soar To Highest Level In 10 Years

As the world races to…

Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy

Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy

Russia's Gazprom has reduced the…

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

Gas traders are scrambling to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Gas Deliveries To Europe Plunge Further

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Buyers in Austria, Germany, Italy and Slovakia are receiving much lower volumes than usual.
  • Gas flows to France from Germany have ceased completely.
  • Draghi: Russia's 'technical reasons' for lower gas delivery are lies.
Join Our Community

Natural gas flows from Russia to Europe continued to dive on Friday, with buyers in Italy, Germany, Austria, and Slovakia receiving much lower volumes than usual.

Gas flows to France from Germany have ceased completely.

The cut in Russian gas deliveries to European customers, which have agreed to the ruble-to-gas scheme Putin has demanded, is explained by Moscow with Siemens Energy delaying the return of a repaired gas turbine from Canada because of the sanctions on Russia. European leaders, however, say that Russia’s official explanation is a lie and the lower deliveries were a political move from the Kremlin.

This week, Russia reduced supply to its biggest customers in Europe, Germany and Italy, each of which were sourcing around 40 percent of their gas from Russia before the invasion of Ukraine. Also this week, the leaders of Germany, Italy, and France visited Kyiv and met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a show of support of the EU to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Gazprom said it would limit gas supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany by 40 percent compared to planned flows because of a delay in equipment repairs. On Wednesday, Gazprom said the cuts would deepen to 60% of the daily throughput. Related: Why Are China’s Fuel Refinery Rates So Low?

On Friday, Italy flagged additional cuts to deliveries, with Eni saying it would receive just half of the volumes requested for the day. Earlier this week, Russian supply to Italy was cut by 15%.

Slovakia also said it was getting less than half of the typical Russian gas volumes via Nord Stream on Friday. France, for its part, said it hadn’t received gas from Germany since Wednesday.

Commenting on the lower supply from Russia, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the Russian “technical reasons” for reduced deliveries were “lies.”

“Germany, we, and others believe that these explanations are lies and that gas is being used as a political tool, just like grain is,” Draghi said. 

The Russian cuts in supply come as Europe is looking to refill its gas storage and avoid a winter of rationing for industries. Europe’s gas prices have jumped by over 50% in one week following the outage of the Freeport LNG export terminal in the U.S. and the significantly reduced Russian gas supply to major consumers in Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Prices In Europe Jump Higher On Latest Gazprom Supply Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing
The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green

The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com