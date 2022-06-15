Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.6 -1.31 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 120.2 -1.01 -0.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 14 mins 117.9 -2.09 -1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.638 +0.449 +6.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.968 -0.026 -0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.968 -0.026 -0.66%

Graph up Marine 1 day 118.7 +3.16 +2.73%
Graph up Murban 1 day 122.3 +3.38 +2.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 118.8 +3.23 +2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 197 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 129.9 +3.77 +2.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 127.8 +3.74 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 104.8 -2.00 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 121.1 -2.00 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 119.3 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 117.2 -2.00 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 116.5 -2.00 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 120.0 -2.00 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 114.7 -2.00 -1.71%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 109.3 -2.00 -1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 112.9 -2.00 -1.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 10 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 hour The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Biden Threatens Oil Firms: Increase Gasoline Production, Lower Prices

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 15, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Eni: Gazprom reduced gas flows to Italy without a reason.
  • Italy gets 40% of its imported gas from Russia.
  • News of Tuesday's reduced gas flows to Germany said natural gas prices soaring by 13%.
Russia's Gazprom has reduced the flow of gas to Italy, an Eni spokesman has said, according to Reuters. Gazprom did not give a reason for the reduction.

"Eni confirms that Gazprom has communicated a limited reduction in gas supplies for today, amounting to approximately 15%," the spokesman for Eni said, adding that the company was constantly monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Gazprom announced that it was cutting natural gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by 40% due to needed equipment repairs that had been delayed. Gas supplies via Nord Stream would therefore be limited to 100 million cubic meters per day, compared to the planned volume of 167 million cubic meters per day, Gazprom said.

News of Tuesday's reduced gas flows to Germany said natural gas prices soaring by 13%. Nord Stream flows rose slightly on Wednesday. But in July, Nord Stream is scheduled to undergo planned maintenance for two weeks. During this time, there will be no gas flow via Nord Stream to Germany, Gundesnetzagentur said earlier this week.

Italy gets 40% of its imported gas from Russia, equivalent to 29 billion cubic meters, according to Reuters.

Italy is already working on sourcing gas from alternative suppliers, including from Algeria, Azerbaijan, the DRC, Angola, and Qatar. Eni is also in talks with Egypt about boosting LNG imports. Eni has already struck a deal with EGAS to increase nat gas imports by 3 billion cubic meters per day. The new agreement would boost capacity to send even more LNG to Italy, but this would likely take up to two years to complete.

Both Germany and Italy told companies last month that they could open ruble accounts, which would allow them to continue gas purchases from Russia without running afoul of sanctions.

While no reason was given for Wednesday's gas disruption to Italy, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Gazprom's Tuesday decision to reduce gas flows to Germany was politically motivated and not due to technical issues like Gazprom said.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Wyoming And Colorado Are Looking To Join The LNG Party
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

