Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.123 +0.088 +2.18%

Graph down Marine 1 day 115.5 -3.47 -2.92%
Graph down Murban 1 day 119.0 -3.49 -2.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 115.6 -0.95 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 126.1 -0.18 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 124.1 -0.80 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 106.8 +0.26 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 123.1 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 121.3 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 119.2 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 118.5 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 122.0 +0.26 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 116.7 +0.26 +0.22%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.9 -0.84 -0.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 14, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC produced a total of 28.508 million bpd in May.
  • OPEC production fell by 176,000 bpd compared to April.
  • Nigeria and Libya saw the largest decreases in production.
Not only did OPEC not lift its production as agreed for the month of May, its production actually decreased, according to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the group stressed that oil demand could be stymied by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That point, however, did little to assuage the market’s fear that OPEC’s spare capacity has been overstated, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE the only members that have any room to increase production. That extra production from The Kingdom and the Emirates, however, has been offset by an even greater decline in production from Iraq, Libya, and Nigeria.

OPEC produced a total of 28.508 million bpd in May—down 176,000 bpd from April 2022. The reason for the decline are decreases in production in Equatorial Guinea (-2,000 bpd), Venezuela (-2,000 bpd), Iran (-20,000 bpd), Iraq (-21,000 bpd), Gabon (-32,000 bpd), Nigeria (-45,000), and most notably—Libya (-186,000 bpd), according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

Saudi Arabia’s directly reported production was 10.538 million bpd.

These losses were partially—but not completely—offset by gains in Saudi Arabia, which increased production by 60,000 bpd, reaching an average of 10.424 million bpd; the UAE, which saw an increase of 31,000 bpd, and Kuwait, which saw a 27,000 bpd increase.

For the 10 OPEC members that had assigned quotas for May 2022 totaling 25.589 (which exclude Iran, Venezuela, and Libya), May’s actual OPEC member production was 24.541—a 1.048 million bpd shortfall from OPEC’s stated allowances.

The market reacted to the data with a rebound in oil prices. At 9:14 am ET, WTI had risen 1.27% to $122.50, while Brent crude had risen 1.33% to $123.90 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

